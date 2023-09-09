It’ll feel like rain, it’ll look like rain, maybe it’ll even smell like rain. That said, you can expect a mostly dry weekend in South Jersey, as a stationary front sits right over us.

I believe up to two hours of rain will be likely for Saturday, and we’ll go with 2.5 hours of rain Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday night will see an hour of rain, at most.

In general, places west of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean, Cumberland and Atlantic counties will be the wettest. This is because the stationary front will be situated near the New Jersey Turnpike for the weekend, finally pushing east as a cold front Sunday night.

Saturday morning looks to be dry for us all. So events like the Somers Point Run to Remember at 9 a.m. will be good.

Saturday afternoon and evening will see spotty showers and storms move from southwest to northeast across the state.

As the sun sinks, more stable air comes in. So it’ll just be isolated showers Saturday night.

Any point Sunday can see a shower or storm; that’s the bad news for your outdoor plans. Again, though, I believe at least 80% of the daytime hours will be rain free.

Small hail or a gusty wind will be possible in any thunderstorm. We saw areas of that in northern Ocean County and the northern half of the state Friday.

If you receive multiple thunderstorms in a day, roadway flooding will threaten. As you’ll feel, it will be plenty soupy out, and that will bring heavy rain with these storms.

It’ll be mostly cloudy both days. It’ll be warm, not hot. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s from Longport to Folsom and everywhere in between Saturday. Winds will be from the south.

On Sunday, we’ll be more in the low to mid-80s. Winds will come out of the southeast, pulling in slightly cooler ocean air.

Rain will likely come in two rounds Monday. The first will be during the pre-dawn hours. Then, the next will be a line of showers and storms between 2 and 8 p.m. for up to two hours. That will be the parting shot of rain from this front.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s again, staying muggy.

Tuesday will be a dry reprieve. It’ll stay muggy. The cold front won’t bring any real airmass change. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on a good Locals’ Summer beach day.

Finally, I still have an eye on Hurricane Lee for us. Check out our newest episode of “Hurricane Hunt” at PressofAC.com. We break down where we stand this weekend and how guidance is slowly coming around to an offshore solution, at least here in New Jersey.