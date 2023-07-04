Happy Fourth of July! Morning Independence Day parades will be dry across South Jersey. Afternoons by the water or grill will be mostly dry, though when it rains it will quite literally pour. But all should be dry by fireworks time.

It will be a balmy, muggy morning out there to kick off the Fourth. Temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees, and the dew point, a measure of moisture in the air, will be right around that. That’s considered downright sticky.

Many of you might not like that, considering the flak I took on Facebook after announcing that I enjoy muggy mornings like this one. I cheerily stand by what I said, though.

Still, it will be dry for our morning Independence Day parades, from Smithville to Tuckerton to Ocean City. Temperatures will rise into the 80s during the morning on a southerly wind.

Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. Then, in typical summertime Jersey fashion, showers and storms will flare up. The window for rain will begin around 3 p.m.

Any storm that falls overhead can flood roads, given the soupy air mass. That said, just like any other day this long weekend, Tuesday will not be a washout. It’ll rain anywhere from zero to 90 minutes in any one location.

So pool, bike, beach, boat, surf and outdoor work time will all be OK, as long as you have a place nearby to shelter in case a storm falls overhead.

High temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees inland, with a peak heat index in the mid-90s. At the shore, we’ll sit around 80 degrees, as the south wind continues to bring that cooler sea breeze.

By 9 p.m., fireworks time, the storms will be out of here. So you’ll be able to enjoy the displays across the region. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at this time.

Tuesday night will then be a good one for the boardwalk, resturants and bars. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a mainly clear sky and a light breeze. There will be patchy areas of fog.

By Wednesday, a weak area of high pressure will build into the area. This will be enough to stop most but not all showers and storms from flaring up.

The time for showers and storms will be from around noon to sunset. Those west of the Garden State Parkway and away from Cape May County have the best chance of seeing rain for up to 60 minutes.

Similar to Tuesday, don’t cancel outdoor plans unless you have no tolerance for rain.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s inland, with upper 70s at the beaches. A north wind will turn southeast with time.

Wednesday evening will fall into the 70s. We’ll slow down cooling overnight, sitting at about 70 degrees Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will bring us a two-day hiatus from any rain threats. Inland highs should touch 90 degrees Friday. It will continue to have that typical July humid feel, too.

Generally, morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds.

Our next rain threat will be during the weekend. Similar to what we’re seeing now, there won’t be organized periods of rain. Scattered (inland) to isolated (shore) p.m. showers and storms will be the case.

Finally, I hope you, your family and friends have a wonderful holiday as we celebrate America. Also, we remember those who defended our freedom. Freedom is most certainly not free, and we strive to form a more perfect union for everyone every day.