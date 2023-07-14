Every morning, Zach Katzen, 44, of Atlantic City, heads out to the beach for a walk and, sometimes, a swim.
While Atlantic City is no tropical destination, the water temperatures have certainty made the resort feel like it.
"This past weekend, it was the warmest it's been all year, great weekend for swimming. After the (Sunday night) storm, it was a little cooler but still very nice, especially with the 90-degree days," Katzen said.
Water temperatures at Steel Pier in Atlantic City registered 78.6 degrees at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water temperatures have been in the low to mid-70s consistently all week long.
The average water temperature for the resort is 68.9 degrees, according to the weather service.
While daily and monthly water temperature records are not available like they are for air temperatures, this stretch is clearly near the warmest for the first half of July.
Steve Downey, chief of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, said it's only been this warm this early "once or twice" in the past 20 years.
It's a strong contrast to last summer, where water temperatures were in the 50s at times deep into August.
"It really has been pushing 70 since late June. The southeast winds last week put it over the top with the warm water pushing high 70s," Downey said.
Near persistent southeasterly winds the week of Independence Day pushed warm waters from the Gulf Stream, which itself is running warmer than average, to the Jersey Shore.
The lack of upwelling, which has a cooling effect and typically comes from south to southwest winds at the Jersey Shore, and strong July sun further bumped up water temperatures.
The 78-degree reading Wednesday is more the average water temperature for the Outer Banks of North Carolina, 250 to 300 miles south of Atlantic City.
Even mid-70s, seen frequently at the shore since the Fourth of July, is more typical for Virginia.
Beachgoers in Atlantic City have taken notice. Katzen said the waves have been "great" all week and surfers have taken advantage of the clean breaks in the ocean.
The lifeguards have responded to the increase in swimmers.
"The water has been packed with swimmers from opening through closing. We have had to increase the number of personnel we deploy on our after-hours emergency response teams due to the heat and water temperatures," Downey said.
Air temperatures at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City have averaged 1.9 degrees above average for the month through Wednesday.
Warmer than average water temperatures have been noted across nearly all of the Atlantic Ocean. In fact, the record warm sea surface temperatures prompted Colorado State University to increase the number of tropical systems in its hurricane season forecast updated July 6. Now, a more active than usual season is forecast, though the risk of a landfalling or close pass from a tropical system in New Jersey remains around average at 27%.
In 2022, it was thought that the city broke the all-time warmest water temperature record. The Steel Pier water sensor registered a tropical 84.2 degrees Aug. 25. However, the National Weather Service deemed the sensor to be faulty, keeping the old record of 83.3 degrees recorded Aug. 10, 2016, in place.
Still, water temperatures did reach the 80s in late August, after hovering in the mid-50s earlier that month.
Since near shore water temperatures are heavily influenced by wind direction, there is no guarantee that the near tropical waters will stay into the summer. A string of south or southwest winds can drop water temperatures a few degree a day.
For now, Atlantic City can say it feels like a tropical paradise, even far away from the tropics.
The July 7-9 Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card update
July 7-9 Weekend: B+
July 7-9 was a great example of how the icons on your generic phone weather app can't tell the whole weather story. That is where a meteorologist comes in to help.
Storms Friday were expected to stay inland and did. Come Saturday, it stated dry at the coast, though there was the potential for isolated storms.
Sunday did bring soaking rain but most of this was after 5:30 p.m. when many are off the beaches and boats anyway.
Throughout the weekend, temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees. The winds were generally let and it was humid but not overly so for July.
If Sunday wound up dry and sunny, we could have had our first "A" of the summer. If this were an inland report card, it'd be a "C-plus".
However, a "B-plus" is right here.
Grade point average so far: 3.1 (B)
Fourth of July Weekend: B
Boy, this was a long weekend to grade. I believe it's the longest in the six years I've been doing this. When Independence Day has been on a Wednesday, I've just broken it out into the weekend before, the holiday and then the weekend after.
After digging through the archives and going off of memory, a B felt right.
It was pretty typical summertime weather at the shore, which is good news for the ever busy weekend. It was perfectly warm for the beach and the breezes were generally light (except on Sunday). Sure, there were showers and storms, but they either were brief or happened overnight. We only grade daytimes on this report card.
On the downside, smoke filled the air Friday, June 30. It was cool and cloudy on Saturday, which was the worst weekend day, in my opinion. Then, we had a breeze Sunday.
Grade point average so far: 3.0 (B)
June 23-25 Weekend: B
It was another week where Friday dragged down the weekend grade. It was cool and cloudy with showers around.
Saturday was decent for the shore while Sunday was great for most places. Both days were in that ideal 75 to 85 degree range with light breezes. Showers and storms only hit a few shore towns and when it rained it was only for less than an hour or so. It feels like a "B" to me.
Grade point average to date: 3.0 (B)
Father's Day and Juneteenth Weekend: B+
It's the best grade of the summer so far! A line of severe weather Friday that brought strong winds and hail and frequent lightning to parts of the shore was the only real blemish on this weekend. Saturday and Sunday were both warm, dry and comfortable. There was gray haze Saturday but air quality was largely OK.
Cumulative GPA: 3.0 (B)
June 9 to 11 Weekend: B
Saturday was the best day of the weekend and could be the best day of the summer at the Jersey Shore. There was a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a breeze, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.
Friday and Sunday brought the grade down. Friday had some rain showers, which automatically brings a bump down to a "B". Sunday was dry, but it was a bit on the breezy side. Most high temperatures were 70 to 75 degrees. In my opinion, that's not bad, but not top of the class worth temperatures.
June 2 to 4 Weekend: C+
Memorial Day Weekend: B
This was the viewers' choice grade. Thank you for giving me your shore weekend weather grade while I was away. It was a good start to the beach season.
