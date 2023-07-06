We’ll copy Wednesday’s weather and paste it into the rest of the week. Expect a few p.m. showers and storms, mainly inland. We’ll also extend our streak of evening coastal flooding to six days Thursday, likely not ending until Saturday.

Through Friday, a shower or storm between 1 and 8 p.m. will be possible. They won’t hit everywhere; most of us will be dry. However, when it rains, it will pour. The potential for flooding rain will threaten in those spots where it is wet.

Rain will move very slowly over the next two days as there will be nothing to steer these storms. The usual suspects like an overhead jet stream, high pressure or low pressure system just aren’t around or have a very weak influence.

In the weather world, we call these “airmass thunderstorms.” It’s just the summer heat providing the energy and the sunshine for the lift needed to turn air parcels into thunderstorms.

In other words, it’s an awful lot like Florida. The dew points are just like it, making it feel tropical.

Morning temperatures will start out in the mid- to upper 60s for Pleasantville and inland towns. For Ventnor and the shore, it’ll be in the low 70s. Be aware of foggy spots from roughly 1 to 8 a.m.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s inland. Factor in the dew points, and the heat index will be in the low 90s. The shore will top out around or just above 80 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast everywhere but will, naturally, cool off the coast more than offshore.

The evenings will be in the 70s under a clearing sky. Coastal flooding will return, too. In recent days, places were in flood stage roughly three hours. I see about three hours of flooding the next two days.

For Thursday night, that will be between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. For Friday night, that will be 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Up to 4 inches of salt water will be on the susceptible bayside roads. I know people still do it, but just because someone is driving through salt water doesn’t mean we should. You don’t want to pay more bills down the road when your vehicle is corroded.

This kind of flooding is caused by the recent new moon and onshore winds, no rain involved. This type of “sunny-day” flooding can happen anytime of year, though it is unusual to have it during the summer.

Shower and storm coverage will ramp up Saturday.

A cold front will move through from the west. Showers and storms likely won’t start until 4 p.m., so you have most of a summer Saturday dry for whatever you’d like to do.

Then from 4 p.m. into early Sunday morning, rain may fall. Damaging wind gusts are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall flooding concerns will be limited.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s inland and around 80 degrees at the shore. You can bet it’ll be humid again.

The string of coastal flooding should end here, too, marking an eight-day streak. Between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you should see upward of two hours of flooding.