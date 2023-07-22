It’s an easy forecast this weekend: sunshine, comfortable temperatures and, perhaps most importantly, low humidity will spread across South Jersey and the Jersey Shore this weekend. Our first heat wave of 2023 may come at the end of next week, though.

Drought goes away in part of South Jersey The daily rounds of thunderstorms last week and hours of soaking rain Sunday pulled parts of South Jersey out of drought in Thursday's update.

A cold front passed through the area Friday evening, which will unleash a three-day spell of dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday through Monday. By my count, that’s our longest stretch this dry in about a month.

With the driest air will come more sunshine. We’ll likely start out plenty sunny Saturday and Sunday mornings. Then, we’ll mix with a few afternoon clouds as we reach our convective temperatures, the temperature that air near the surface must reach for clouds to form from the sun shining alone.

Speaking of temperatures, we’ll have 60s for our morning low for Egg Harbor Township and inland towns. In fact, we should be below 65 degrees for our Sunday morning low, our coolest since July 1. Longport and the shore will sit around 70 degrees.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the seasonable mid- to upper 80s everywhere. Some shore towns will dip into the 70s at times as the sea breeze develops. The beaches will have a low risk of rip currents both days, and water temperatures should hang around 70 degrees on the oceanside.

Evenings will slide into the 70s under a mainly clear sky.

So everything from the Willow Creek Winery Country Music Festival on Saturday to the Bay Atlantic Symphony at Surfside Sunday will be great. Get out, enjoy and support all of our local businesses, farms and events.

Monday will be nearly the same as the weekend. We already said the humidity would be fairly low. I did introduce a p.m. inland shower or storm, though, as a cold front approaches. The shore should wind up completely dry. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s inland to the low 80s at the beaches.

The humidity will come back for Tuesday and beyond. Eventually, the heat will too in what could be our first heat wave of 2023.

Expect a dry, sunny Tuesday. Humidity will be noticeable, but I wouldn’t call it sticky yet. Expect 80s for highs.

A shower or storm will then be possible Wednesday. That said, more than half of us are going to be totally dry, especially north of the Atlantic City Expressway. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees inland.

The second half of the week is then expected to hit at or above 90 degrees inland, with highs in the low to mid-90s Friday.

The muggy air will be back in full force, with dew points in the 70s. It’ll feel like 100 degrees during the afternoon in spots.

The shore will be in the low to mid-80s.

Finally, hop on over to my Facebook page, Meteorologist Joe Martucci. I’m running a giveaway contest for hitting 10,000 followers. Good luck!