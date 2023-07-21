Two rounds of rain Friday will have the potential to bring a quick inch or two, leading to flooding issues. However, it will be short-term pain for long-term gain, as the weekend looks to be the most comfortable of the summer so far.

We’ll start with the rain first. A line of storms will bring up to 60 minutes of rain through 8 a.m. Friday. With tropical moisture in place, be prepared for poor driving conditions and areas of roadway flooding. In addition, damaging winds and lightning are possible.

It is unusual to have this kind of weather this early in the day, which is usually the most stable. However, this is the third time this week we’ve seen a fairly early downpour.

Admittedly, the storms will weaken as they head toward us. At the coast, the risk for hazardous weather will diminish.

Otherwise, morning low temperatures will be at or around 70 degrees.

The sun will poke out at 8 a.m., with some smoky haze, and we’ll get into a battle to determine what the afternoon will be like.

On one side, the strong July sunshine and lingering cold front promote afternoon showers and storms.

On the other hand, the morning rain will have used up much of our unstable air, our atmospheric juice.

I believe it’s fair to split it down the middle here. From 1 to 7 p.m., a few heavy downpours will be around. However, I expect most of us to be rain free during this period. Additional areas of roadway flooding are possible if you picked up a good soaking during the morning.

That will leave you with a decent dry window to get outdoor work done or spruce up the house for a busy summer weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

The cold front will pass Friday evening. This will unlock drier air and a gentle wind coming out of the north. The wildfire smoke should exit the area, too.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the night. Come Saturday morning, expect low temperatures to be around 70 for Margate and the shore, with 60s for Egg Harbor City and inland areas.

Based on what I’ve seen on social media, we’re looking forward to this comfortable, lower humidity weekend.

Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, have been around the sticky 70-degree mark for much of the month.

This weekend, it’ll be between 60 and 65 degrees, which is typically seen as just a touch humid.

The lower humidity will kick out the rain threat, save for a brief, very small shower that isn’t worth putting into my extended forecast graphics.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s everywhere Saturday, as a northwest wind keeps the cooling sea breeze away.

Sunday will have a southwest wind in the morning turn into an afternoon sea breeze at the coast. Shore highs will peak around 85 with near 90 readings inland.