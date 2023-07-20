Expect a round of rain early Friday and additional storms Friday afternoon as a low-pressure system tracks north of the region. Then, the humidity will be gone as highs in the 80s bring what could be the most comfortable weekend of summer 2023.

This will mean Thursday should be rain free during the day. Southwest winds will turn to the southeast in most locations as a cooling sea breeze develops and pushes inland around a low-pressure system to our east.

Morning lows will be around 70 degrees inland, with mid-70s for the coast. Watch for fog as well.

Funnel cloud seen in Ocean County town Tuesday afternoon A funnel cloud was seen Tuesday afternoon in Seaside Park, Ocean County. Meteorologist Joe Martucci reports on what we know, including the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado.

Afternoon highs will be in the 80s, coolest at the beaches, mildest the farther inland you go. That summertime humidity will stick around, so expect a heat index above 90 degrees away from the coast as we go into the p.m. hours.

Expect a low risk of rip currents at the beaches.

Thursday evening should be dry as well, though rain will be approaching from the northwest.

Expect temperatures in the 70s, making it a great time to get an early jump on a summer shore weekend.

Then, we get to the shower and storm threat. The timeframe for this will be from 3 to 8 a.m. Friday.

I expect the shore to be the driest place during this time. The rain will break up and weaken as it heads for the coast.

Still, any rain can be heavy, bringing pockets of roadway flooding. Damaging winds are possible, too.

Morning lows will be at or in the low 70s.

After 8 a.m., the atmosphere will reset itself. The sun will come out, the unstable air the rain used up will ramp back up and we’ll await pop-up p.m. storms.

You should have a dry window through 3 p.m. for outdoor activities. Then, we’ll get isolated storms from 3 p.m. to just after the sun goes down.

I say isolated because I expect more than half of us to be dry. Less humid air will work itself in, limiting the storm coverage.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a wind coming out of the southeast.

Friday night will be awesome after those storms go away. Temperatures will fall into the 70s under a clearing sky and a drier feel to the air. You’ll be able to tell that we are getting a break from the summer mugginess.

Saturday and Sunday then will be about the same thanks to high pressure sitting nearby. Both days will start out in the 60s for Weymouth Township and inland areas, instead of the 70s. The shore will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Days will be pleasant. Highs will be in the seasonable mid to upper 80s.

Then there will be the dew points, or lack thereof. They’ll sit around 60 degrees, which is typically considered just a touch humid.

Finally, the humidity really turned on this month. Now, the month is not complete, but we are on pace for the fourth highest July dew point, on average, at Atlantic City International Airport, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Records at the airport go back to 1947 for these measurements.