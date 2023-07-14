It’ll be another weekend when the thunderstorm icon shows up on our generic weather apps. However, there will be dry time all weekend long, especially Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable with the humidity all the way up.

We’ll start off Friday with a few showers through 8 a.m. Damaging winds and flooding rain are possible, but it should largely be plain rain.

Then we’ll be dry for a few hours, until about 1 p.m. Temperatures will rise from the balmy low to mid-70s into the low to mid-80s during this time. It will be muggy, too. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Then, a line or two of showers and thunderstorms will try to pass during the afternoon. There will be dry time for outdoor activities, but have an indoor plan B to run to quickly. Rain is expected up to 90 minutes.

Similar to Friday morning, any storm could bring localized flooding rain and wind damage. Most will be safe from this, though.

After the sun sets, the thunderstorms will turn into showers and wane in coverage. I do expect isolated showers throughout the night, with patchy areas of fog, too. Be safe driving or walking around, especially at the beach on another summer weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s for Galloway Township and inland areas. Margate and the shore will be in the mid-70s. That summertime muggy air remains, too.

Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. The morning will be dry, with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll mix with a few more afternoon clouds, and isolated showers and storms will flare up after 1 p.m.

Given that it’s isolated, a number of us should be completely dry. When it rains, it should be for up to 60 minutes. When you take a look at the whole afternoon, that leaves plenty of time to enjoy outside.

Highs will be in the upper 80s inland. The sea breeze will cap high temperatures in the lower part of the 80s for the shore towns.

A couple of showers will last through the evening. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

After midnight, we will be dry. Sunday morning lows will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunday will likely be the wettest day of the weekend. Isolated morning showers will give way to scattered midday and afternoon thunderstorms. If you have all-day outdoor plans, it’ll be best to move them. Otherwise, it should be OK.

Highs will be a degree or two cooler than Saturday, owing to the mostly cloudy sky expected.

Recapping all of this, from the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Hammonton to the 42nd annual Avalon 5 Mile Run, there’s plenty to do this weekend. All events need a dry forecast to succeed. While we need the rain to cure our drought woes, we should have the best of both worlds. We’ll get our much needed rain, but it should be brief enough to keep nearly all outdoor plans.