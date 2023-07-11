Tuesday through Thursday are all forecast to be at or above 90 degrees inland, which would make for our first heat wave of the season. The shore will have its warmest air of 2023, too.

There will be some variation, but high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday inland, with at or just above 90 readings Thursday. A heat wave in New Jersey is three days with highs of at least 90 degrees.

Average high temperatures are in the upper 80s at Atlantic City International Airport, so this is all above average.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, this will be heat without humidity. A continued northwest breeze will lower dew points into the 60- to 65-degree range. That’s just a touch humid. In fact the heat index should be at or even lower than the air temperature, which you typically see in places like Las Vegas and Phoenix. By Thursday, it’ll feel more humid as a gusty southwest wind blows. Still, it won’t be as humid as last weekend.

The shore will also feel the heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday, the warmest, due to a land breeze (watch for flies on the beach). Then highs will go into the low and mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday as daily cooling sea breezes develop.

Make sure to keep your pets cool. If your feet get too hot on the blacktop or sidewalk, theirs can, too. Give them plenty of water.

No rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. There may not even be a cloud in sight Tuesday. Make sure to lather up good with the sunscreen.

Come Thursday, a line of thunderstorms threatens to bring severe weather for up to two hours between 3 and 9 p.m. Make your outdoor plans before this time.

Typically, our first heat wave of the year happens in May or June. However, having it in July isn’t rare. In 2016, the first heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport was July 14-18.

The formation for this heat wave is unusual for us, though. With counterclockwise-spinning, upper-level low pressure to the north, a piece of warmth from the Great Plains will sling it our way. The low dew points also make it easier for the sun to sizzle the ground.

If it was tropical feeling out there, we’d have lower heat but higher humidity.

After the heat wave, we return to daily afternoon and evening thunderstorm threats for next weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s, perhaps touching 90 inland Saturday.

Finally, last weekend at the coast earned a B-plus in the sixth annual Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card. It was my boldest grade of the season, but I stand by it. Head on over to PressofAC.com to see why it was actually a nice weekend.