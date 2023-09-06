Another day in the 90s is expected inland, marking our latest official heat wave since September 2018. Temperatures in the 90s should continue through Thursday. The heat will break over the weekend, but with showers and storms in the forecast.

A surface area of high pressure will drift south from West Virginia into Tennessee as the day goes on. Aloft, we’ll see high pressure move from the Great Lakes into the South as well.

Despite this being farther away from us, they’ll both be in a prime position to continue record breaking heat in the area. Atlantic City International Airport tied the record high Tuesday, reaching 93 degrees.

Wednesday will start off in the mid-70s for Brigantine and the shore. Hammonton and inland areas will be around 70 degrees. It’ll be humid.

With a northwest wind Wednesday, it should be a hot one from the farms to the water’s edge. I expect temperatures in the low to mid-90s for inland areas. The shore should even hover around 90 degrees. All of this will come with sunshine. It’s unlikely we break record highs, as the airport would need to hit 98 degrees and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City would need to hit 92 degrees.

It’ll feel like 100 degrees inland when you factor in the dew points, which will be tropical feeling. Drink fluids and stay cool. Even the beaches will be hot, and with a high risk of deadly rip currents, you won’t want to be in the water to cool down, either.

Wednesday evening will fall into the 80s under a mainly clear sky.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s. Again, we’ll still be a few degrees shy of the record.

Winds will come out of the south Thursday. The mugginess will go up. However, temperatures will go down most places, as our air comes off the relatively cooler ocean.

You’ll really notice the difference at the shore, where highs will be in the low 80s. Even in places like Woodbine and Manahawkin, highs should be in the upper 80s. It’s once you go west of the Garden State Parkway that highs will be back in the 90s. The heat index will be several degrees higher everywhere.

Thursday evening will fall into the 80s and 70s on a balmy early fall night. It’ll be great to spend some time on the boardwalk or having a cookout.

Overnight lows will again be between 70 and 75 degrees.

The heat will start to break Friday. A cold front will slowly move in from the west. Highs should be back in the 80s, staying muggy on the south wind.

Rain will accompany the front. There will be a p.m. storm or two somewhere along the shore counties, but I expect most areas to be dry.

The cold front will then stall out for the weekend. That’ll leave us with a soupy, showery and stormy weekend.

It’s too early for details. However, you can expect an hour or two of rain each day. I doubt we have washouts.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s throughout.

Finally, we reached 94 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport on Labor Day. That’s the second hottest Labor Day on record, going back to 1943.