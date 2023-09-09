Summer’s over!

(Well, except for Locals’ Summer, but you get the point.)

And it’s time to give out the final grade of our sixth annual shore summer weekend weather report card for 2023.

After each weekend, I’ve updated the previous weekend's grade at PressofAC.com and on social media.

Now, it’s time to see just how good of a pupil 2023 was.

First, the criteria. What makes an easy "A"?

I go with a high temperature between 75 and 85 degrees, no rain, a gentle breeze, a sunny to partly sunny sky and dew points under 65 degrees.

Keep in mind, this is for the whole shore. Ocean City seeing a two-hour thunderstorm while the rest of the weekend is dry can still mean an "A". On the other hand, Long Beach Island being 80 degrees all weekend while it's 95 degrees elsewhere doesn't mean that weekend will get an "A" either.

In the 15 weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, we had a lot a Bs. I mean a lot of them.

Eleven of the 15 weekends were either a "B" or a "B+". That included a nine-weekend stretch from June 9-11 through Aug. 4-6.

Which brings me to my next point: The weekend of Aug. 11-13 was the first minus grade in the report card’s history.

Perhaps it's the Rutgers student in me, where minus grades were never given. I just try to keep it positive for our wonderful shore.

However, there were a few downpours in Ocean County that Saturday afternoon. I spent more time than I care to admit going between a "B+" and an "A". So "A-" it was.

Our one C-plus weekend was June 2-4. Saturday and Sunday were cold and smoky from wildfires.

On the other hand, the end of summer was our best stretch, and that's no surprise. Both the Aug. 18-20 weekend and Labor Day weekend were solid A's, boosting our summer grade point average.

So when Mother Nature left summer school for the last time, her 15-week grade point average, the 2023 shore summer weekend weather report card final grade, was …

A 3.3, a "B+"!

That's pretty good, especially when you have 15 different Friday-through-Saturday weekends (and longer for the holiday weekends). That leaves plenty of time for tropical cyclones, nor’easters, heat waves and whatever else to throw off the score.

Now that we've done this for six summers, I believe it's fair to say we can look back in the archives to compare this to history. Summer 2023 came in third place for best shore weekend weather. This summer just missed out on the top mark of a 3.4 GPA, held in 2022 and 2019.

So as schools fill in and we say peace out to the summer that was, rest assured that we boated, crabbed, fished, swam, sunned, worked and laughed through very nice shore weekends.

Now, onto Locals' Summer.

Summer's over and the 2023 shore summer weekend weather report card is complete The 2023 Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card Labor Day Weekend: A Hey, we saved the best for last. To borrow from the 2010 movie, Labor Day Weekend was an easy 'A' for the Jersey Shore as the peak summer season came to a close at the Jersey Shore. Parts of the shore were filled with flies on Sunday. However, many places wound up just fine. Grade Point Average so far: Find out in our final exam video, from Ocean City High School Sept. 9! August 25-27 Weekend: B+ The weekend became more comfortable as it went on. Friday was fairly cloudy and a few saw a thunderstorm. Saturday was fairly cloudy also, but it was a dry day for the Jersey Shore. Sunday met all of the criteria I use for the perfect shore summer day. Temperatures were between 75 to 85 degrees, the dew points were low, there was sunshine and a gentle breeze. When you add it up, it came out to a B+, putting 2023 in solid position to be in third place for the highest scoring summer in the sixth seasons we've done this. Grade point average so far: 3.3 (B-plus) August 18-20 Weekend: A After the tease of an A minus last weekend, this weekend took home the first A of the summer! There was plenty of sunshine, comfortable to even dry levels of humidity as well as picture-perfect temperatures for the sea and sand. It was truly spectacular. The one blemish was early Friday. There were a few showers, muggy air and clouds but by noon that was just a memory. The A was deserved. Grade Point Average so far: 3.3 (B-plus) August 11-13 Weekend: A- This was really close to an A. So close, we have the first A minus in the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card history There were two small issues that prevented me from giving this weekend an A. First, there were isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon. I know because I was under them for about two hours in Pt. Pleasant. It wasn't fun. Secondly, Sunday was a bit on the humid side. If only one of the two happened, it went have been our first A. Alas, the first A-minus it is. Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B) August 4-6 Weekend: B+ Friday was the only wrinkle in this otherwise wonderful summer weekend. There were some showers and too much gray sky for my liking. Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday was great. Dew points were fairly comfortable, in the 60s. High temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees and there was no rain. So, a B-plus it is. Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B) July 28-30 Weekend: B+ No major issues. It was a really good weekend to be at the shore. The shore was definitely the place to beat the heat Friday and Saturday (I was in Seaside Park myself Friday). While inland areas soared into the 90s, most beach towns were in the 80s. It was still pretty humid, though. A few storms then rumbled through Saturday, right during Ocean City's Night in Venice. Sunday was then super comfortable and dry. It was great. Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B) July 21-23 Weekend: B+ It was another weekend where one day took the A and turned it into a B-plus. Unlike recent weeks, though, it was Friday, not Sunday that was unsettled. While Friday was much more dry than not, it was still fairly cloudy and pretty humid. Saturday and Sunday was exquisite, though with low humidity, no rain and a nice breeze. Grade Point Average so far: 3.1 (B) July 14-16 Weekend: B Friday and Saturday were both very good to excellent days. High temperatures were between 75 and 85 degrees. The breeze was comfortable and had just the right amount of sun. Then came Sunday. It wasn't a washout but there was enough rain up and down the shore throughout the day to make it tough to comfortable make a day on the boat or beach. That gave us a B for the weekend. Grade Point Average So Far: 3.1 (B) July 7-9 Weekend: B+ July 7-9 was a great example of how the icons on your generic phone weather app can't tell the whole weather story. That is where a meteorologist comes in to help. Storms Friday were expected to stay inland and did. Come Saturday, it stated dry at the coast, though there was the potential for isolated storms. Sunday did bring soaking rain but most of this was after 5:30 p.m. when many are off the beaches and boats anyway. Throughout the weekend, temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees. The winds were generally let and it was humid but not overly so for July. If Sunday wound up dry and sunny, we could have had our first "A" of the summer. If this were an inland report card, it'd be a "C-plus". However, a "B-plus" is right here. Grade point average so far: 3.1 (B) Fourth of July Weekend: B Boy, this was a long weekend to grade. I believe it's the longest in the six years I've been doing this. When Independence Day has been on a Wednesday, I've just broken it out into the weekend before, the holiday and then the weekend after. After digging through the archives and going off of memory, a B felt right. It was pretty typical summertime weather at the shore, which is good news for the ever busy weekend. It was perfectly warm for the beach and the breezes were generally light (except on Sunday). Sure, there were showers and storms, but they either were brief or happened overnight. We only grade daytimes on this report card. On the downside, smoke filled the air Friday, June 30. It was cool and cloudy on Saturday, which was the worst weekend day, in my opinion. Then, we had a breeze Sunday. Grade point average so far: 3.0 (B) June 23-25 Weekend: B It was another week where Friday dragged down the weekend grade. It was cool and cloudy with showers around. Saturday was decent for the shore while Sunday was great for most places. Both days were in that ideal 75 to 85 degree range with light breezes. Showers and storms only hit a few shore towns and when it rained it was only for less than an hour or so. It feels like a "B" to me. Grade point average to date: 3.0 (B) Father's Day and Juneteenth Weekend: B+ It's the best grade of the summer so far! A line of severe weather Friday that brought strong winds and hail and frequent lightning to parts of the shore was the only real blemish on this weekend. Saturday and Sunday were both warm, dry and comfortable. There was gray haze Saturday but air quality was largely OK. Cumulative GPA: 3.0 (B) June 9 to 11 Weekend: B Saturday was the best day of the weekend and could be the best day of the summer at the Jersey Shore. There was a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a breeze, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Friday and Sunday brought the grade down. Friday had some rain showers, which automatically brings a bump down to a "B". Sunday was dry, but it was a bit on the breezy side. Most high temperatures were 70 to 75 degrees. In my opinion, that's not bad, but not top of the class worth temperatures. June 2 to 4 Weekend: C+ Memorial Day Weekend: B This was the viewers' choice grade. Thank you for giving me your shore weekend weather grade while I was away. It was a good start to the beach season. Look back through previous years of the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card Look back through previous years of the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card