Goodbye heat, hello showers and storms.

That will be the tradeoff going into the weekend. A pair of cold fronts will try to move through the state and offshore, but high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean will stall them out near us, bringing rain.

Let’s start with the last bits of the high heat we have. Friday morning will start off balmy. It’ll be around 70 degrees inland, with mid-70s again at the coast. That is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

We’ll stay muggy, so apologies to your hair. However, with the extra cloud cover, most spots should stay below 90 degrees. Those along and east of the Garden State Parkway definitely will, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

West of there, we’ll be between 85 and 90 degrees. Atlantic City International Airport may extend the heat wave to a September-record setting sixth day if we hit 90 degrees there. Millville’s weather station has a better chance of doing it, though.

If you’re inland, stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid exercise between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the heat index will be above 100 degrees.

In terms of rain, a line of slow moving storms will enter the picture between 2 and 11 p.m.

That said, Margate, Tuckerton and those east of the parkway will likely be dry. West of there, it won’t be a washout, but up to three hours of rain will be around during this time.

We need the rain — we’re already in drought again in northern Ocean County, and other places are teetering on it.

Therefore, there won’t be too much rainfall flooding, but it’ll be possible in areas of multiple thunderstorms.

After 11 p.m., we’ll be partly cloudy and muggy. This kind of night feels like a Florida one to me. We’ll just slide back into the 70s and stay there for morning lows.

For Saturday, the cold front will become stationary over or just northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Another day of showers and storms will be on hand. We have about 12.5 hours of daylight. Up to two of those would be wet, mainly in places like Hammonton, closer to the turnpike. Also, the p.m. will be wetter than the a.m.

Still, it’ll be tough to say exactly when will be wet and dry. For outdoor events like the Downbeach Seafood Festival, expect most of it to be fine despite it looking cloudy, just keep an eye on the radar, which you can find at PressofAC.com.

Again, flooding rain will threaten in areas with multiple downpours.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s everywhere, our first seasonable day in a week by this point.

The showers and storms will wane by 10 p.m. Then, we’ll be in for another muggy night. Areas of dense fog will threaten where it rained during the day.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s. Sunday morning lows will be 70 to 75 degrees again.

Sunday now looks to be wetter than Saturday. One cold front will pass through the state, winding up just offshore by day’s end, with another to our west.

I’d say up to four hours of rain threaten during the day. This will mainly be during the p.m. hours again. Focus outdoor activities on the morning.

Flooding rain will be likely if you pick up multiple thunderstorms, since rain could come down at an inch per hour.

High temperatures will take another small step backward, with highs around 80 at the beaches. Inland areas will be in the low 80s. Again, though, it’ll be plenty muggy.