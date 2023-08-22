After a one-day special of hot, humid weather, we’re back to comfortable through Thursday morning. A few showers and storms will bring needed rain for the week’s end. Then, I’m jumping to next week, as what should be Hurricane Franklin brings indirect impacts.

We’ll still have some clouds Tuesday morning as the cold front slowly moves offshore. There will still be a smidge of humidity left in the air, but that will go away quickly. Morning lows will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.

Moving into the afternoon, sunshine will come out as drying high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes states. Winds will come out of the north around 15 mph, so that should let that dominate over the sea breeze.

The result will be a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will be at or just above 80 degrees. Dew points will be back in the dry 50s.

That will set up a nice Tuesday night, no air conditioning needed. The evening will fall into the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky.

Come Wednesday morning, lows will be in the mid-60s for Brigantine and the shore. Inland areas will be in the upper 50s, though I have a feeling Corbin City and those rural Pine Barrens spots will be lower in the 50s.

Wednesday will largely carry over from Tuesday afternoon, with high sunshine, low humidity and moderately warm temperatures. Highs will sit right around 80 degrees. Winds should come out of the northeast. With water temperatures in the 70s, I expect inland and shore areas to be about the same. Enjoy.

A bit of humidity will creep in overnight as winds come out of the south. Clouds will fill in late overnight. However, it will be dry. Expect low 60s inland for minimum temperatures, with upper 60s at the coast.

Thursday will be a fight between drying high pressure that will move offshore and an incoming, wet warm front from the west. It’s not a shocker to say the morning stays rain free, when high pressure is closest. Then, the afternoon and evening have showers and storms, as low pressure nears.

Expect rain showers to begin between noon and 3 p.m. from west to east. They will be scattered throughout the p.m. hours and then fizzle some into the night.

Given the cloudy day expected Thursday and temperatures not all that hot (around to just above 80 degrees), I see well-behaved showers and storms. No severe weather here.

Outdoor activities should be focused on the morning. However, as long as your p.m. events are flexible, you’ll find dry time to do what you want.

Then, kicking the weather can all the way down the road to next week, I’ll keep an eye on what should then be Hurricane Franklin. While it could threaten Bermuda directly, it’ll stay well off the East Coast of the United States.

Of course, that will still mean indirect impacts for us. This will likely be from Monday through Thursday. “Sunny-day flooding” will threaten starting Monday as large easterly swells and winds push water onto normally dry land. The risk for rip currents will be elevated, and small craft should have a tough time navigating the ocean waters.

The onshore breeze, which may get stiff, will keep temperatures down. My early prediction is for it to feel like late September, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.