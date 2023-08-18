A cold front will sweep through the state Friday. A muggy start will give way to a crisp finish, though there will be a few showers and storms in between. There will be no rain this weekend, though, as high pressure dominates.

That cold front will pass through during the mid- to late morning. A broken line of showers and storms will come along with it from roughly 6 to 10 a.m. Expect up to a half hour of rain, but severe weather is unlikely.

It’ll be a balmy morning. Lows will be 70 to 75 degrees everywhere with dew points firmly in the “sticky” category, also in the 70- to 75-degree range. A southwest wind will blow.

Once the front clears, though, we’ll see changes. The winds will come out of the west. That will drop the frizz factor. It’ll also bring us more sunshine. I still can’t completely rule out an afternoon storm, but most of us will be rain free.

The reason rain can’t be ruled out is because the sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere and that may overpower the drier air enough to produce some rain.

Otherwise, highs will be in the mid-80s just about everywhere, as the cooling sea breeze stays away.

Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening. We should be in the 60s near everywhere by midnight as hints of fall air sweep in with Canadian high pressure. We’ll have a mainly clear sky with a light wind of out the northwest. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s for Margate and the shore to the upper 50s in Egg Harbor City and inland.

Saturday still looks spectacular. My only tweak was to bump up the cloud cover from sunny to partly sunny. I don’t believe we’ll have any complaints there.

Dew points will fall to around 50 degrees, which is fall-like dry. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s in most spots as the sea breeze stays away for another day. This weather comes on a great day, as we have races in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township (Sweetwater 5K), North Wildwood (Kelly’s Kidz 5K) and Eagleswood Township (Kiwi Color Run for a Cure).

Outdoor dining will be great Saturday evening as we fall into the 70s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 50s inland to mid-60s at the beaches.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and a more seasonable August day. Highs will go back into the upper 80s inland. The shore will top out a few degrees cooler as the sea breeze returns. The humidity will go from dry to a touch humid. I think it’ll still be plenty comfy.

Lastly, I find that mid-August to mid-September is a really special time of year near the Jersey Shore. Busy summer plans give way to quieter days, the weather produces less rain and the waters are at their warmest. Hope you’re able to enjoy before the shorts get packed up.