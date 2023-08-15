Another day, another risk for severe weather. A cold front will slice through the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing the potential for damaging winds and possibly a tornado. After the front clears, so will our sky, setting up a beautiful day for the Atlantic City Airshow.

The risk for storms will be between 5 and 11 p.m. Tuesday. Within this time, up to two hours of rain will fall.

I believe most of southeastern New Jersey has the same threat level, though those in Ocean County should make out with less rain and storms than the rest of the region.

Damaging winds are my biggest concern. That would be followed by a tornado and then flooding rains.

Given the threat window goes into part of the night, when many will be going to bed, it is critical to your safety to have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up in case a weather warning goes out. You can do that through us by signing up at PressofAC.com. Also, since it’s night, it’s harder to actually see the severe weather coming.

Typical for New Jersey, severe weather is not a guarantee, it’s just a possibility. We rarely have the atmospheric lift, spin, moisture and temperature clash strong enough to virtually guarantee it.

Alas, we will hope for the possibility of just a few well-behaved, non-severe thunderstorms.

Otherwise, most of your outdoor work or activities will be fine until at least 5 p.m. We’ll start out the day with a clearing sky. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s around sunrise.

A soupy southwest wind will blow. That will pump in the heat and humidity. High temperatures for Galloway Township and inland areas will be around 90 degrees, feeling like the mid-90s for the afternoon.

For the shore, a cooling sea breeze should kick in late morning, capping highs around 85 degrees. Both of these are slightly above average.

After the evening storms move away, high pressure will fill in. Winds will come out of the west, the clouds will go away and it’ll be a seasonable night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees everywhere.

Wednesday will then bring a glorious day, just in time for the Atlantic City Airshow. The only thunder you’ll hear is the roar of the jets flying over the beaches.

Winds will come out of the west-northwest. That will drop the humidity and keep the sunshine around.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s, even at the beaches. The exception will be Ocean County, where a sea breeze should form and hold the coast to around 80 degrees for a high. Either way, It’ll be super pleasant on a day when weather is critical to one of the biggest events the shore has.

Wednesday night will then be comfortable. Expect 70s for your evening under a mainly clear sky.

As we kick off Thursday morning, expect mid- to upper 60s for a.m. lows.

Finally, our Across the Sky podcast talks about these record warm ocean waters we’ve had. Our podcast team talked with climate scientist Zeke Hausfather about the short-term and long-term reasons why that is, and what seals have to do with it. Find it at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.