We’ll be hard pressed to be any cloudier than mostly sunny Labor Day weekend, as temperatures go from mild to hot with increasing humidity. However, coastal flooding and rough surf will continue at the beaches until at least Saturday.

I’ll break down the weather, category by category, for the last time here, as there are many different things to talk about.

Coastal flooding continues

It’s the same old song and dance for Friday and Saturday. Up to three hours of tidal flooding will be likely during the nighttime high tides, between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

If your area flooded this week, it will flood again Friday. We’ll be solidly in minor flood stage, which is the nuisance kind of flooding that will cause you to walk, bike or drive around certain roads, but will not cause property damage.

To give you an idea of what type of flooding we’re talking about, here are some roads that likely will be completely underwater:

Barnegat Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets in Ship Bottom, parts of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland, West Avenue between Second and 17th streets in Ocean City, and Pennsylvania Avenue in Fortescue.

By Saturday, we’ll be just in minor flood stage, and I bet places north of Atlantic City won’t flood at all.

By Sunday, we’ll be flood free for the first time since Monday.

The flooding is caused by a combination of northeast winds and swells from first Franklin and now Idalia.

Rough surf and seas

The going will slowly get calmer, but it’ll still be dangerous to swim or boat in the ocean through Saturday.

Seas will be four to six feet, with surf heights around four feet. The waves will still be strong Friday, with a wave period of about 10 seconds, but it’ll diminish into Saturday.

A high risk of rip currents will remain through Saturday, too.

By Sunday, we’ll be close to normal, allowing us to enjoy the ocean for the last days of the peak summer season.

That said, the bays will be a fine place to be all weekend long.

Heat, humidity rise

We'll continue the autumnal feel into Friday. Then, the thermometer will soar to the 90s for Labor Day. Yes, it'll get more humid, too.

Morning temperatures Friday and Saturday will range from just around 50 in Mullica Township and the rural Pine Barrens to the mid-50s for Egg Harbor Township and most inland areas to the low and mid-60s for Margate and the shore.

Afternoon highs will sit in the upper 70s just about everywhere, with a few low 70s at the Ocean County beaches.

Labor Day itself will bring the sultry weather to wrap up the season. Highs will hit the low 90s inland, feeling over 95 degrees during the peak of the day. A southwest wind will blow, but it will transition to a cooling sea breeze at the shore, allowing temperatures to peak in the mid-80s there. And if you can't, there will also be the first few days of "Locals' Summer." We'll stay warm at the beaches and hot inland through Wednesday.