The risk of deadly rip currents will be high all the way through Sunday at least. Rip currents are a strong, fast and narrow flowing area of water from the beach out to sea.

The comfortable weather will tempt us to enjoy the last bits of summer at the shore. But with few lifeguards, staying out of the ocean is more important than ever.

Surf heights will be between four and seven feet through Sunday, peaking Saturday. In general, the highest surf will be in Long Beach Island on north.

Swells will come out of the southeast through Friday, then it’ll be out of the east for the weekend. Wave periods, the time it takes for two waves to pass a point, will be between 13 and 16 seconds. That indicates very powerful waves.

