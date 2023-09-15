Hurricane Lee will bring a pleasant weekend to South Jersey, with just a stiff wind being the only concern Friday into Saturday. However, tidal flooding, deadly rip currents and high surf will peak Friday and continue into the weekend.

Surf heights Thursday were between three and four feet. Farther out to sea, wave heights were between five and eight feet.

That will increase Friday, as Lee rises to our latitude, but still several hundred miles offshore.

Here’s a look at the forecast, topic by topic.

Surf heights and rip currents

Surf heights came in a little lower than forecast Thursday. Therefore, we’ll go a little lower for the weekend.

Friday and Saturday’s surf heights should be between four and six feet with a southeasterly swell. By Sunday, the wave heights should be between three and five feet, going back to our usual two and three feet next week.

The rip current risk will be very high. A number of beaches will be guarded, and that’s good, but there will be plenty of red flags out there saying it won’t be safe to swim.

Coastal flooding

Friday evening’s high tide will bring coastal flooding, in a change from the forecast two days ago. This will be minor flood stage, with up to four inches of salt water for up to three hours between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Prevent your car from corroding, stay out of the salt water. Lane closures will be likely on the susceptible bayside roads. Overall, this is the nuisance flooding we see a few dozen times a year.

The new moon Thursday, which elevates the high tide, along with the massive swells from Lee, will cause the flooding.

No flooding is expected after that this weekend.

Farther out on the water

A small craft advisory will be in effect until 20 nautical miles offshore until Saturday morning by the National Weather Service, and it may be extended beyond that.

With the fresh breezes from the north Friday and northwest Saturday, along with wave heights between 6 and 10 feet, boating on the ocean will not be safe until Sunday.

On the bays, wave heights will be one to two feet through Saturday. Expect a decent chop on the water.

Winds

Friday’s winds will be the strongest, coming out of the north 15 to 25 mph sustained. At the beaches, gusts will kick up to 40 mph at times. It won’t be a pleasant day on the sand or the golf course. However, this won’t be enough to bring any power outages or wind damage.

By Saturday, winds will be out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph sustained. I believe the shore’s top gusts will be 30 mph, so it won’t be as significant. It’ll just be a breezy day.

Fine otherwise

Those winds out of the north and northwest will keep our dew points low into the weekend. If you’re inland, the breeze Friday and Saturday may be your only issue.

Sunshine will be plentiful for most. However, if you live in Ocean County, the outermost clouds from Lee will filter out the sun late Friday through Saturday morning.

Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s inland through Sunday (with near 50 readings well into the Pine Barrens Saturday morning). The shore will be in the low 60s.

Afternoon highs will be 75 to 80 degrees Friday and Saturday and in the low 80s Sunday.

