As long as you avoid hopping, surfing or boating in the ocean, you’ll be in for a fairly comfortable stretch for the rest of the week and the weekend. Hurricane Lee will pass far enough offshore to bring only dangerous surf and a breeze.

Lee is slated to make landfall in either Maine or Atlantic Canada. It may make landfall as a post-tropical cyclone, which is what Sandy was when it made landfall in Brigantine 11 years ago. Either way, storm surge, heavy rain and damaging winds will be likely for that area.

Here at the Jersey Shore, we break the forecast down, topic by topic.

Rip currents and surf conditions

The risk of deadly rip currents will be high all the way through Sunday at least. Rip currents are a strong, fast and narrow flowing area of water from the beach out to sea.

The comfortable weather will tempt us to enjoy the last bits of summer at the shore. But with few lifeguards, staying out of the ocean is more important than ever.

Surf heights will be between four and seven feet through Sunday, peaking Saturday. In general, the highest surf will be in Long Beach Island on north.

Swells will come out of the southeast through Friday, then it’ll be out of the east for the weekend. Wave periods, the time it takes for two waves to pass a point, will be between 13 and 16 seconds. That indicates very powerful waves.

High seas

Once you go out past where we swim in the ocean, the waves become high, higher than what we saw two weeks ago with Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia.

Seas will be five to eight feet Thursday. From Friday to Saturday, they’ll be seven to 13 feet.

With offshore winds and a diminishing storm, they’ll shrink to between three and five feet Sunday, which is fairly typical. We’ll be back to normal Monday.

Small craft advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for 20 nautical miles out at sea. It’s possible gale warnings will go into effect Friday and Saturday as well.

The bays will be safer, per usual. Wave heights will be between one and two feet, but winds will be elevated Friday and Saturday.

Little to no coastal flooding

If there’s coastal flooding, it will be with the Friday p.m. high tide. Up to three hours of flooding will be possible between 7 p.m. and midnight.

It would be minor flood stage, the nuisance flooding we see a few dozen times a year.

Coastal flooding would come from the amount of water being pushed to land by Lee and the new moon Thursday. Winds will be offshore or parallel to the shore during this time, which typically lowers tides.

Winds

Damaging winds will not be a concern inland and just a low risk at the shore.

Thursday’s winds will be 10 to 15 mph out of the northeast.

Friday and Saturday will have some kick due to a tight air pressure gradient between high pressure to the west and low pressure from Lee to the east.

Sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 mph, highest at the shoreline, where gusts will reach 40 mph at times. Sand will whip at the beach, boats will rock but wind damage will be unlikely.

Otherwise, it’ll be pleasant

High pressure is dominate factor for us through Sunday, as opposed to Lee. So, we’ll be bright with low humidity from Thursday until at least Sunday.

Morning lows will be between 55 and 60 degrees inland through Sunday, with rural Pine Barrens locations dipping to around 50 degrees Friday and Sunday mornings. The shore will have lows around 60 degrees.

Daytime highs will be within a few degrees of 80 everywhere through Saturday. Sunday will have highs between 80 and 85 degrees.

As long as you can handle the breeze Friday and Saturday, any and all outdoor events will be fine.

Finally, I didn’t share it yet, but last week’s heat wave wound up to be six days at Atlantic City International Airport, as Saturday reached 90 degrees as well. That is officially the longest heat wave solely in September on record (going back to 1943) and the longest that had any part of September in it since 1973.