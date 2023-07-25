Sure, there will be showers and storms through Thursday night, but many of us will be 100% dry. However, all of us inland will share in our first heat wave of 2023 Thursday through Saturday. Expect temperatures in the 90s inland with even the shore touching 90 Friday.

The times to watch for wet weather this week will be Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m., Wednesday afternoon and then again late Thursday into Thursday night.

For Tuesday, a line of storms will pass through, bringing up to 60 minutes of rain. The storms will be inland most likely, away from the shore. That’s because storms will form on the eastern edge of the Appalachian Mountains and by the time they reach the shore, the sun will be down, weakening them.

Wednesday’s shower chance will be very weak. I didn’t even include it in the forecast. If anything, it will form along the sea breeze front that will push inland during the afternoon, feeding off the humid day.

A line or two of storms will attempt to pass Thursday, likely with one during the afternoon and another during the evening.

This will be driven by a low-pressure system that passes through Quebec, with a cold front dragging through the Northeast. It’s possible that far South Jersey winds up dry, being too far away from the front. At the same time, damaging winds are possible, so we’ll have to be on extra alert.

In all, though, this week will have plenty of dry time to be out and enjoy the beaches, bays, parks and boardwalks. Most outdoor work will be OK as well.

Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The shore will be in the low 70s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s inland. Daily sea breezes will put shore highs in the low 80s.

That’s all seasonable for this time of year.

Then, the heat will turn on Thursday through Saturday.

All three days should have a high temperature at or above 90 degrees inland. The heat will peak Friday, where mid- to even upper 90s will be around.

As long as we stay above 90 degrees for three straight days, we’ll officially have our first heat wave of the year. It’s coming much later than usual, as our first heat wave begins June 28, on average.

Yes, the muggy air will be back then, too.

While a heat index in the upper 90s is common in July, Friday will peak around 105 degrees. That may prompt a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. Drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing and keep strenuous activities to before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

The sand will sizzle at the shore Friday, peaking around 90 degrees in many places as the sea breeze should stay away. Thursday and Saturday will be more seasonable.

The overnight warmth will be there, too. Lows will be well in the 70s all three nights with some spots possibly only dropping to 80 degrees Friday night.

