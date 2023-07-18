A funnel cloud was seen in Seaside Park, Ocean County on Tuesday afternoon. Meteorologist Joe Martucci reports on what we know.
A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that does not reach the ground but extends from the lower base of the cloud. If the rotation reaches the ground, then it becomes a tornado. Or, if it touches water, it is a waterspout.
We were watching the storm roll across the bay and noticed a lot of movement in the clouds, and then we turned to the left and noticed the funnel cloud. It fizzled out shortly after. There was also a lot of lightning and small hail. pic.twitter.com/IxXulesR4a— jack (@jackderkaiser) July 18, 2023
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.