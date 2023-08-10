Two funnel clouds were reported Thursday afternoon in South Jersey as storms passed through.
One funnel cloud, a rotating column of air that fails to reach the ground, was sighted in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, at 2:08 p.m. About an hour later, at 3:10 p.m., another funnel cloud was spotted in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton, Burlington County.
No tornadoes were confirmed. The National Weather Service did not indicate whether it would investigate the areas for possible tornadic storm damage as of Thursday evening.
Trees and power lines were down near the site of the Browns Mills funnel cloud.
On Monday, one tornado in Hunterdon County touched down as most of the state was under a tornado watch. That brings the yearly statewide total to 11, the third most since records began in 1950.
