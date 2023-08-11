Our seesaw weather pattern will continue into the weekend.

Friday will return to the low-humidity, warm feel we had Wednesday. Dew points will increase the frizz factor for the weekend. While a few showers and storms will be around, it'll be mostly dry.

We'll be in the gap between a wet cold front to our south and another one in New England for Friday. A small piece of high pressure will slide in just enough to make it a comfortable day to wrap up the week.

Early fog will give way to sunshine by 9 a.m. Then that sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds.

Winds will come from the west. That will again limit the sea breeze's cooling influence on us, keeping both shore and inland highs about the same. Though, like I heard Wednesday, those pesky flies will be on the beach again.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s across the region. Highs should be right around 85 degrees from Mays Landing right down Route 40 to Atlantic City.

Dew points will be in the low 60s, generally considered just a touch humid.

It'll be a comfortable evening as well. Temperatures will fall into the 70s as another summer weekend kicks off.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s inland, with near 70 readings for the coast.

Saturday is trending drier for us, at least during the day. We should be plenty sunny. Winds will come out of the south, which will pump the humidity back in.

The soupier air and sunshine alone may spark up a shower or storm after 3 p.m. However, the line of rain from a cold front will hold out until after dark.

If you have beach, pool or cookout plans during the day, keep them. At the very least, keep them before 3 p.m. and you'll be fine.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s on the beaches as the sea breeze stunts temperature growth at the coast.

A cold front will move in overnight. This will bring an isolated shower after 10 p.m. Most of us will be dry, though, so things like the evening performances at the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City should be OK.

It'll be a balmy night, with lows at or just above 70 degrees in most places.

The forecast continues to evolve for Sunday. It's increasingly likely the cold front gets stuck over South Jersey for the day.

Typically, this means isolated morning rain with widespread rain for the afternoon. However, this cold front will be weak, struggling to remain in power.

Therefore, at most 90 minutes of your day will be wet. Most of us will see less than that, if anything at all. The downside will be that any point could see a shower. If I had to hedge, I'd say those near Cape May will be a bit wetter than Ocean County.

Highs will be in the upper 80s inland with low 80s at the shore again.