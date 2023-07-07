We’ll copy from Thursday and paste it right into Friday. That means plenty of sunshine, a low risk for a p.m. storm and our seventh day of evening coastal flooding. The weekend will be mostly dry, but a solid stretch of rain is likely Sunday.

Another morning of dense, patchy fog Friday will last until about 8 a.m. Be careful driving, walking or biking. You won’t even be able to see across a football field in some spots.

Otherwise, it will be your typical July muggy morning. Early temperatures will be in the upper 60s at the coast and the low 70s at the beaches. A southeast wind will blow for the third day in a row.

If history is any guide, the shore and inland areas will warm up the same until about 10:30 a.m. The shore will then level out around 80 degrees for the remainder of the day.

With the mostly sunny sky and the weaker ocean influence, inland areas will get to the upper 80s to low 90s.

In terms of showers and storms, these will be limited to points west of Maurice River Township in Cumberland County to Egg Harbor City in Atlantic County.

If you’re inland, you’ll have a beautiful evening to either kick off the weekend or let the good times roll if it’s been a holiday week for you.

The shore will be mostly fine, but another round of coastal flooding will come between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. For up to two hours, some streets will be flooded near the bays and susceptible roads. Stay out of the flood water.

Saturday will be about the same as Friday. Your day at the cookout, day on the boat and day at the beach should go on.

With a stabilizing southeast wind blowing again, most of our area will be completely dry. However, if you will be west of Maurice River to Hammonton, a thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for Folsom and inland towns, with low 80s in Margate and the shore.

There will be spotty minor stage coastal flooding Saturday night at any point between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Up to 3 inches of salt water will be likely. Be aware if you have a late night plan.

What's the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage? Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property dam…

For both Friday and Saturday, any thunderstorm that does bring rain over you can bring roadway flooding quickly. We’ve seen an inch or two of rain within an hour.

We then get to Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s. It’ll be sticky. Winds will pick up out of the south around a counter-clockwise low-pressure system in Virginia.

A shower or storm will be possible at any point. However, it will be mostly dry until the low-pressure system passes through, beginning between 2 and 5 p.m.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees; that’s cooler inland, due to the cloud cover expected.

This will continue for the rest of the day, into the evening and end at some point before dawn Monday. Outdoor plans should be moved if they’re during this time.

Really, this low-pressure system will be a mini nor’easter, taking the same path as they do during the cold season.

This should be a beneficial rain, with little flooding expected. Coastal flooding may continue again Sunday night.