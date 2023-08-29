Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia will stay hundreds of miles away from the Jersey Shore. Still, we’ll reap the woes, with coastal flooding, rip currents and rough seas through the week. Unrelated heavy downpours will be around through Wednesday, too.

Let’s break this down by impact.

Coastal flooding

Monday afternoon and evening saw minor stage tidal flooding, with nuisance issues across the area.

We’ll get more of the same Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It could go into the weekend.

For the week, we’ll see up to three hours of coastal flooding at some point between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., later in the back bays, later as the days go on.

For the most part, this will be minor flood stage. This is the type of flooding we see a few dozen times a year.

For the most part, this will be minor flood stage. This is the type of flooding we see a few dozen times a year.

The one exception may be the Tuesday evening high tide. In Cape May County, it may touch moderate flood stage. That would start to bring property damage, especially if cars drive through the salt water and create wakes. Expect roads to close if it reaches moderate.

Remember, do not drive through flood water. Not only can it push water into people’s houses, but it will corrode your car.

This is caused by a few factors. We have Hurricane Franklin churning up the waters through midweek. Then, Hurricane Idalia will do the same during the later part of the week.

Also, we have the full moon Wednesday, which is also a super moon and a blue moon for the first time since 2018 and the last time until 2037. This will bring higher than usual high tides (as well as lower than usual low tides).

Also, we have the full moon Wednesday, which is also a super moon and a blue moon for the first time since 2018 and the last time until 2037. This will bring higher than usual high tides (as well as lower than usual low tides).

We’re getting a little lucky. If Franklin or Idalia were to wind up closer to New Jersey, we’d have a week’s worth of moderate stage flooding, something we haven’t had in years.

Rip currents and rough seas

It’s always important, but if there’s one takeaway from this forecast, it’s to swim only where lifeguards say it is OK to do so. A high risk of rip currents will be around Tuesday into Wednesday, decreasing into the latter half of the week.

Multiple swell groups and higher wave heights, due to the storms, will contribute to this.

Avoid heading to the canyons for an overnight stay this week. I know it’s the last week of summer, but there will be plenty of better conditions in September.

Rain with heavy downpours will be around Tuesday and Wednesday. This will not be from the hurricanes themselves, but Franklin is pushing a warm front from the Carolinas our way. The front will bring the rain. Rain will fall through about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Then, look for just spotty showers and storms into the rest of the day, mainly south of the Atlantic City Expressway, closer to the warm front.

In areas north of the expressway, like Port Republic, your outdoor plans should be OK. South of there, like Longport, use caution. The plans you have should be able to handle quick downpours.

Tuesday night will be dry, though muggy. A line of showers will slowly pass between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. You’ll have plenty of dry time, but the ground should be wet Wednesday afternoon. Any flooding will be likely in areas of multiple heavy downpours.

Other weather to note

Mornings will start out around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay cooler than average, in the mid- to upper 70s Tuesday. Warmer air aloft will send highs into the 80s Wednesday.