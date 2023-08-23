Wednesday will largely follow in Tuesday’s footsteps, with comfortably cool temperatures and a crispness in the air. Clouds will then thicken Wednesday night. I have a change in my rain forecast Thursday and Friday, with new times wet and dry.

We’ll start with the comfortable Wednesday. The high clouds from Tuesday will be around. Temperatures will start off in the 50s inland, lowest in Buena Vista Township and the rural Pine Barrens. Atlantic City and the shore will be in the lower 60s. No air conditioning needed here.

As we go into the day, we’ll have a north wind change and come out of the east. More importantly, it won’t be as windy. I had friends in Brigantine saying they came off the beach Tuesday because of the breeze. Winds should be 5 to 10 mph Wednesday.

That will keep temperatures on the cooler side, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s just about everywhere.

Clouds will then build in Wednesday night as a warm front approaches from the southwest. There won’t be wet weather yet, but the bump in humidity and clouds will prime the atmosphere for it later. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Here’s where my change in the forecast comes in. It looks like Thursday morning will be the wettest part of the day. The warm front will be quicker to arrive, meaning the rain will come in quicker, too.

So look for rain to start between 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday. Showers with a possible rumble of thunder will be around until between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then, we get a break.

It won’t rain all day. Even in the morning, there will be pockets of dry time. You could plan for some morning time in the shops and arcades on the boardwalk early, then transition to the boat and beach in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 everywhere.

Another round of showers and possible storms will kick back in between 6 and 8 p.m. This will last overnight until just about sunrise Friday.

The highest likelihood for rain for the evening will be Ocean County on north. It’s quite possible the Cape May Bubble stays dry. After midnight, a push of rain from the west will be likely, bringing wet weather everywhere.

My thought for Friday is that about 80% of your day will be dry. However, it’s tough to say when it will be dry right now. Winds will come out of the south, so it’ll be muggy and a bit warmer. Highs will be seasonable, between 80 and 85 degrees.

Let’s end on a good note. We had our first “A” in the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card. The perfect score gave us a bump for our grade point average so far this year. See the final score and all of the weekend’s grades at PressofAC.com.