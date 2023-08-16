Mother Nature will shine favorably upon the Atlantic City Airshow, and South Jersey, as high pressure arrives. Expect a partly sunny sky and comfortable temperatures. Thursday night into Friday will see some storms. The weekend will then bring a bright, blue sky.

There will be patchy inland fog through 8 a.m. Be careful outside. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees for morning lows, which is close to average in mid-August.

High pressure will be the name of the game. Winds will come out of the northwest, lowering the humidity. Winds then turn to the southwest later in the day. Humidity will go up, but it won’t be sticky.

If you’re going to the airshow, expect temperatures in the 80s during the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the water, swells will be out of the south. Sea surface temperatures continue to run at or above average.

It’ll be very nice, keeping in line with the usual fair weather we have for our big day.

Inland, expect highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday evening will get stickier as winds continue to come from the southwest. Expect a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday will then be one of those days that looks like it wants to rain but barely does. It’ll be sticky, it’ll be mostly cloudy and it’ll be breezy. The same cold front that passed east Tuesday night will retrograde back toward the East Coast pushed by a Bermuda high-pressure system.

Brief p.m. showers and storms will be around. If you can handle the possibility of 30 minutes of rain, you can keep your afternoon plans. Otherwise, shift your outdoor plans to the morning.

Southwest winds will be between 15 and 20 mph. Dew points should be in the low to mid-70s, anywhere from very humid to oppressively humid. High temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-80s inland and low 80s at the beaches, but it’ll feel warmer.

Isolated showers will be around on a balmy Thursday night as well. No severe weather will be likely, but a heavy downpour will be possible. I’d say 90% of your night will be rain free.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. We’ll stay there, with lows between 70 and 75 degrees.

A breezy southwest wind in the morning will keep it sticky. A cold front will pass between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Up to 60 minutes of rain will be possible within this time. However, since we’re far away from the parent low-pressure system in northern Quebec, it looks more likely that your day will be dry.

Once the front passes, we’ll break for sunshine. Winds will be breezy from the northwest for the rest of the day. That will lower the dew points, making it feel crisp Friday night.

Finally, look for the tropical Atlantic to turn more active next week. The Saharan dust, which is pushing westward from Africa now, will diminish by Aug. 20. Think of the dust as an inhibitor, keeping away the moist air hurricanes need to form. That should open up the ocean to developing storms.