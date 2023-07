Those with lung disease, older adults, children and those working outside are may have health impacts with poor air quality Wednesday. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "code orange" air quality alert for Wednesday for all of South Jersey.

This time, though, it is not smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

It is from the fireworks that lit up the state on the Fourth of July, in combination with the current weather pattern.

Air quality levels are forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Wednesday. That is the fourth highest of six levels of air quality that the NJDEP uses.

The air quality index is forecasted to be between 100 and 150, which is calculated from the concertation of pollutants in the air. Pollutants range from ozone to carbon dioxide to tiny particulate matters, such as wildfire smoke.

For Wednesday, the Fourth of July fireworks create a burst of ozone with each and every display of bright colors in the sky.

In the atmosphere an inversion, or rise in temperatures with height, is in place. The hot and humid weather Wednesday plays a role. As ozone tries to rise, it becomes deflected back down to the surface by the inversion.

The best air quality will be found near the Jersey Shore, where the developing sea breeze will push pollutants inland.

By Thursday, the ozone from the fireworks should dissipate. Air quality will return to "good" or "moderate" levels. Moderate levels indicate air quality is acceptable.

