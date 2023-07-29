Bring in loose objects, charge up your devices and have an inside backup plan for your outdoor events: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Saturday evening in New Jersey.
The watch will be in effect through 9:00 p.m. The alert was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency located in Norman, Oklahoma.
Damaging winds will be the main threat. However, flooding, rain and hail cannot be ruled out either. Tornadoes are very unlikely.
The severe thunderstorm watch means there will be the potential for severe weather through 9 p.m. If a severe storm bears down on your location, a severe thunderstorm warning, rather than just a watch, will be issued.
Any storms would last up to 60 minutes, leaving dry conditions for much of your Saturday evening. Some places likely will remain completely dry as this will be a broken line of storms.
The severe thunderstorm potential is formed in part by Saturday's heat and humidity. The first official heat wave of the season was seen in inland South Jersey, with a third consecutive day of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Temperatures reached the mid-90s in typically cooler shore towns such as Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant in Ocean County, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.
After Saturday, much cooler weather will come. Highs Sunday will only be in the low 80s, with no wet weather.
See where the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card stands after July 21-23
July 21-23 Weekend: B+
It was another weekend where one day took the A and turned it into a B-plus. Unlike recent weeks, though, it was Friday, not Sunday that was unsettled.
While Friday was much more dry than not, it was still fairly cloudy and pretty humid. Saturday and Sunday was exquisite, though with low humidity, no rain and a nice breeze.
Grade Point Average so far: 3.1 (B)
July 14-16 Weekend: B
Friday and Saturday were both very good to excellent days. High temperatures were between 75 and 85 degrees. The breeze was comfortable and had just the right amount of sun.
Then came Sunday.
It wasn't a washout but there was enough rain up and down the shore throughout the day to make it tough to comfortable make a day on the boat or beach. That gave us a B for the weekend.
Grade Point Average So Far: 3.1 (B)
July 7-9 Weekend: B+
July 7-9 was a great example of how the icons on your generic phone weather app can't tell the whole weather story. That is where a meteorologist comes in to help.
Storms Friday were expected to stay inland and did. Come Saturday, it stated dry at the coast, though there was the potential for isolated storms.
Sunday did bring soaking rain but most of this was after 5:30 p.m. when many are off the beaches and boats anyway.
Throughout the weekend, temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees. The winds were generally let and it was humid but not overly so for July.
If Sunday wound up dry and sunny, we could have had our first "A" of the summer. If this were an inland report card, it'd be a "C-plus".
However, a "B-plus" is right here.
Grade point average so far: 3.1 (B)
Fourth of July Weekend: B
Boy, this was a long weekend to grade. I believe it's the longest in the six years I've been doing this. When Independence Day has been on a Wednesday, I've just broken it out into the weekend before, the holiday and then the weekend after.
After digging through the archives and going off of memory, a B felt right.
It was pretty typical summertime weather at the shore, which is good news for the ever busy weekend. It was perfectly warm for the beach and the breezes were generally light (except on Sunday). Sure, there were showers and storms, but they either were brief or happened overnight. We only grade daytimes on this report card.
On the downside, smoke filled the air Friday, June 30. It was cool and cloudy on Saturday, which was the worst weekend day, in my opinion. Then, we had a breeze Sunday.
Grade point average so far: 3.0 (B)
June 23-25 Weekend: B
It was another week where Friday dragged down the weekend grade. It was cool and cloudy with showers around.
Saturday was decent for the shore while Sunday was great for most places. Both days were in that ideal 75 to 85 degree range with light breezes. Showers and storms only hit a few shore towns and when it rained it was only for less than an hour or so. It feels like a "B" to me.
Grade point average to date: 3.0 (B)
Father's Day and Juneteenth Weekend: B+
It's the best grade of the summer so far! A line of severe weather Friday that brought strong winds and hail and frequent lightning to parts of the shore was the only real blemish on this weekend. Saturday and Sunday were both warm, dry and comfortable. There was gray haze Saturday but air quality was largely OK.
Cumulative GPA: 3.0 (B)
June 9 to 11 Weekend: B
Saturday was the best day of the weekend and could be the best day of the summer at the Jersey Shore. There was a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a breeze, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.
Friday and Sunday brought the grade down. Friday had some rain showers, which automatically brings a bump down to a "B". Sunday was dry, but it was a bit on the breezy side. Most high temperatures were 70 to 75 degrees. In my opinion, that's not bad, but not top of the class worth temperatures.
June 2 to 4 Weekend: C+
Memorial Day Weekend: B
This was the viewers' choice grade. Thank you for giving me your shore weekend weather grade while I was away. It was a good start to the beach season.
