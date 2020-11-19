Weather: With winter chill behind us, we'll get into the 60s for weekend

The bitter blast Wednesday was a one-day special. The jet stream will lift to the north Thursday and beyond, unlocking the balmy breezes from the Deep South and keeping us above average in the temperature department through the weekend.
The last remaining bits of wintry air will be Thursday morning. It will be very cold, more like the middle of January rather than the middle of November. Low temperatures in Buena, Dennis Township and Egg Harbor City will be in the low 20s. Along most of the Garden State Parkway corridor, we’ll have lows in the mid-20s.
Even the shore will try to get in on the below-freezing action, with low temperatures straddling the freezing mark. Records lows look to be safe. Atlantic City International Airport’s record is 20 degrees and it’s 18 degrees at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City.
A dominant area of high pressure will shift offshore, which will shift our winds to the west-southwest around the clockwise rotating high pressure. That will pump up temperatures, and keep the sunshine around. The chill will fade quickly during the morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be 30 degrees warmer in some spots, reaching the mid-50s everywhere. That will be spot on seasonable for this time of the year and a good day for outdoor projects.
Thursday night will be much milder than the past two, as the warmer winds will raise the floor on how low our temperatures can go. Expect 50s and 40s for the evening under a clear sky. Friday morning lows will range from the upper 30s for many mainland spots to the mid-40s along the barrier islands.
That will set us up for an even warmer Friday, which should be the warmest day of this seven-day forecast. Loaded with sunshine as high pressure continues to blow in southwesterly winds, we’ll rise up into the mid-60s for highs inland, with the shore just a couple of degrees cooler. You can drop the jackets for part of the day and enjoy. It’ll also be really nice for outdoor dining.
Friday evening will fall through the 60s and into the 50s. Then, overnight, expect 40s everywhere for lows, mildest at the shore.
At the surface, we’ll be just within reach of a high-pressure system that will move from the Great Lakes states into Eastern Canada for the weekend. The jet stream, which separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will flow through New England. That will allow for mild, Pacific Ocean air to move in.
The result will be another comfortable weekend in South Jersey. Saturday will be the brighter and warmer of the two weekend days, staying in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Low clouds will fill in Sunday and, while still mild, it won’t be as warm, sitting around 60 degrees everywhere.
I will need another day to figure out Thanksgiving’s weather. However, I’m leaning in the dry direction.
