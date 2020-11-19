Weather: With winter chill behind us, we'll get into the 60s for weekend

The bitter blast Wednesday was a one-day special. The jet stream will lift to the north Thursday and beyond, unlocking the balmy breezes from the Deep South and keeping us above average in the temperature department through the weekend.

The last remaining bits of wintry air will be Thursday morning. It will be very cold, more like the middle of January rather than the middle of November. Low temperatures in Buena, Dennis Township and Egg Harbor City will be in the low 20s. Along most of the Garden State Parkway corridor, we’ll have lows in the mid-20s.

Even the shore will try to get in on the below-freezing action, with low temperatures straddling the freezing mark. Records lows look to be safe. Atlantic City International Airport’s record is 20 degrees and it’s 18 degrees at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A dominant area of high pressure will shift offshore, which will shift our winds to the west-southwest around the clockwise rotating high pressure. That will pump up temperatures, and keep the sunshine around. The chill will fade quickly during the morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be 30 degrees warmer in some spots, reaching the mid-50s everywhere. That will be spot on seasonable for this time of the year and a good day for outdoor projects.