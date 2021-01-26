Weather: Wintry weather goes to rain Tuesday, latest on Thursday nor'easter

However, we’ll get well above freezing by mid-morning. High pressure is still far away, but we won’t be under the grip of Tuesday’s low pressure system and the next storm will be in the Deep South.

As a result, expect a west wind, turning southwest late, with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year. It will be my pick of the week for being out and about.

That low-pressure system in the Deep South will go off the South or North Carolina coast Wednesday evening. Typically, these storms like to cut to the north, which bring us our nor’easters. However, a sprawling, massive, arctic high pressure system will be moving in from central Canada.

This will stiff arm that storm away from us as much as possible, meaning it goes more east than north. At this time, I’d expect this to be a swing and miss for the region, a wasted opportunity for the snow lovers out there. However, there’s still a real possibility (30%) we get some snow.

Expect winds to pick up Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be below freezing for the mainland, while Longport and the shore hover around 32 degrees. This will be cold enough to support snow.