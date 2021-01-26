Weather: Wintry weather goes to rain Tuesday, latest on Thursday nor'easter

The first, and weaker, of the three nor’easters in a seven day span will be wrapping up Tuesday. Looking forward, the Thursday nor’easter will be plenty cold for snow, if we get any. Another nor’easter then lurks for the Sunday into Monday timeframe.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain showers will end between 6 and 9 a.m., from south to north across the region. The shore will likely see rain throughout this entire period. Temperatures will be 32 to 35 degrees for most of the mainland, with 35 to 40 degree readings at the shore with an east-northeast wind.
There will be a few icy areas during the Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise, Tuesday will be a hazard-free weather day. With the warm front that brought some overnight wintry mix to the north, we’ll just have a few rain showers during the day, ending 7 to 10 p.m. It won’t be a washout. As long as the ice is gone, you’ll find enough time for a walk outside. It’ll just have a damp feel to the air, with high temperatures in the low 40s.
Patchy areas of drizzle will be around Tuesday evening, as the onshore wind keeps low clouds and moisture around. We’ll slide through the 40s into the 30s during this time. After midnight, winds will flip to the west, finally clearing and drying the region out. Low temperatures will hover just around 32 inland, with mid-30s at the shore. Patchy ice in places like Dennis Township or Hammonton will be around.
However, we’ll get well above freezing by mid-morning. High pressure is still far away, but we won’t be under the grip of Tuesday’s low pressure system and the next storm will be in the Deep South.
As a result, expect a west wind, turning southwest late, with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year. It will be my pick of the week for being out and about.
That low-pressure system in the Deep South will go off the South or North Carolina coast Wednesday evening. Typically, these storms like to cut to the north, which bring us our nor’easters. However, a sprawling, massive, arctic high pressure system will be moving in from central Canada.
This will stiff arm that storm away from us as much as possible, meaning it goes more east than north. At this time, I’d expect this to be a swing and miss for the region, a wasted opportunity for the snow lovers out there. However, there’s still a real possibility (30%) we get some snow.
Expect winds to pick up Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be below freezing for the mainland, while Longport and the shore hover around 32 degrees. This will be cold enough to support snow.
Thursday will be a windy day out of the northeast and then north. Gusts will be 35-45 mph, not enough for power outages but enough to topple over the garbage can. It’ll be a cloudy day as the system likely stays just south. Highs will be right around 35, feeling like the 20s.
The next nor’easter to watch will be Sunday into Monday. At this time, anything from all rain to a snow to mix storm will be possible. More details will emerge in Thursday’s column on that.
