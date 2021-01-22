Weather: Winter storm possible next week after dry, windy weekend

A cold front that passes Friday will bring a strong, chilly wind that will blow into Saturday. Then, quiet weather will wrap up the weekend. However, a storm system, with a legit shot of snow, will be tracked for late Monday into Tuesday.
We’ll start with Friday, which will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures for morning lows in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore.
Winds will stay light for the morning on a westerly wind. This will warm us up into the mid-40s, seasonable for this time of the year. However, winds will turn to the northwest and pick up as we go into the afternoon. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.
During the evening, the winds will stay elevated. Wind chills will be in the 20s for the first couple of hours of the night. After midnight and until early Saturday morning, bundle up good. It’ll feel like the teens.
Winds will turn to the north Saturday as high pressure exerts even more of its influence across the area. Yes, it will be sunny, but you won’t feel all that sunny being outdoors. Wind chills will stay in the 20s during the peak of the day as a strong, north, wind blows. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.
Winds will weaken Saturday night on the mainland. With light winds, a clear sky and very dry air, radiational cooling will take place, allowing the heat from the day to escape into space. Get ready for our coldest night of the year. We’ll drop through the 20s and teens quickly during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens there.
At the shore, there will be a little bit of a leftover wind. This will allow the very cold, Canadian air to roll right down to the coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens, feeling even lower. It’ll be a wool socks, hand warmer, kind of night.
Winds will weaken everywhere for Sunday. The sunshine will pop us back in the upper 30s for daytime highs, and as long as you don’t stand in a shadow, it won’t feel all that bad.
From there, yes, snow lovers, the potential for snow that actually falls from the sky and sticks to the lawn without melting right away. This would be late Monday into Tuesday. A pool of moisture will form in the Great Plains on Sunday and then work east. That low pressure will transfer its energy to a low-pressure system somewhere between North Carolina and the Maryland coast and move out to sea.
I’m watching. There is cold air available from the weekend. However, water temperatures will be near 40 degrees. The track of the storm will be key. A west to east moving storm, which looks likely, means a due east wind for us. This will keep us above freezing, bringing brief snow to rain.
However, if the storm moves a little more south to north, it’ll easily draw in the vast amount of cold air available. That would bring accumulating snow to South Jersey. Stay tuned.
