Weather: Winter storm possible next week after dry, windy weekend

A cold front that passes Friday will bring a strong, chilly wind that will blow into Saturday. Then, quiet weather will wrap up the weekend. However, a storm system, with a legit shot of snow, will be tracked for late Monday into Tuesday.

We’ll start with Friday, which will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures for morning lows in the upper 20s on the mainland and the mid-30s at the shore.

Winds will stay light for the morning on a westerly wind. This will warm us up into the mid-40s, seasonable for this time of the year. However, winds will turn to the northwest and pick up as we go into the afternoon. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

During the evening, the winds will stay elevated. Wind chills will be in the 20s for the first couple of hours of the night. After midnight and until early Saturday morning, bundle up good. It’ll feel like the teens.

Winds will turn to the north Saturday as high pressure exerts even more of its influence across the area. Yes, it will be sunny, but you won’t feel all that sunny being outdoors. Wind chills will stay in the 20s during the peak of the day as a strong, north, wind blows. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

