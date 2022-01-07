Weather: Winter storm continues through morning, turning windy and cold

Hazardous, traveling will continue through Friday morning as the second winter storm of the week wraps up. The afternoon will be dry, though windy and very cold. It’ll then warm up enough for rain part of Sunday.

No snow is expected for the rest of the day. However, blowing snow will occur throughout the day. Winds from the northwest will gust in the 30s. When you combine this with snow on power lines and trees, outages are likely to occur in isolated spots. Wind chills will stay below 25 degrees.

Friday evening will see any water freeze back to ice quickly. Pay attention at night walking or driving around. Temperatures will fall into the 20s quickly after dark, with wind chills in the teens. A mainly clear sky will carry us through the night, which will enhance the amount of overnight cooling. By the time we start Saturday morning, we’ll be in the teens everywhere, with wind chills near 10.

One thing I didn’t mention in this stormy forecast so far is tidal flooding. It looks as though we’ll stay below flood stage for the late morning high tide. A sigh of relief for sure, especially coming off the five consecutive days of coastal flooding we had from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4.