Weather: Winter storm continues through morning, turning windy and cold

Hazardous, traveling will continue through Friday morning as the second winter storm of the week wraps up. The afternoon will be dry, though windy and very cold. It’ll then warm up enough for rain part of Sunday.
No snow is expected for the rest of the day. However, blowing snow will occur throughout the day. Winds from the northwest will gust in the 30s. When you combine this with snow on power lines and trees, outages are likely to occur in isolated spots. Wind chills will stay below 25 degrees.
Friday evening will see any water freeze back to ice quickly. Pay attention at night walking or driving around. Temperatures will fall into the 20s quickly after dark, with wind chills in the teens. A mainly clear sky will carry us through the night, which will enhance the amount of overnight cooling. By the time we start Saturday morning, we’ll be in the teens everywhere, with wind chills near 10.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
One thing I didn’t mention in this stormy forecast so far is tidal flooding. It looks as though we’ll stay below flood stage for the late morning high tide. A sigh of relief for sure, especially coming off the five consecutive days of coastal flooding we had from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4.
Saturday will be similar to Tuesday. It’ll be sunny but also cold, which won’t melt much of the snow. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s as the sun reflects brightly off more fresh snowpack. Winds will be calmer, so the chill will not pierce the skin as much.
11:05 a.m. - Atlantic City International Airport is running smoothly with their departures. …
Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens well inland to around 20 degrees along the Garden State Parkway corridor and around 25 degrees at the shore Saturday evening. Then, with a southerly wind and cloudy cover, we’ll rise overnight. Fog will be present in some spots as well.
That will get us to Sunday. Showers will be present as a cold front passes through overnight. The morning and midday will have dry time for whatever work you need to get done outside. Then, expect afternoon rain showers that will carry overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the afternoon, falling into the 30s overnight. We should stay above freezing until after the rain ends early Monday.
