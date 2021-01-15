Weather: Windy weekend ahead, with some rain and coastal flooding

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast winds will be elevated as well, sustained 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be up to 40 along the shore.

This will bring a round of minor coastal flooding with the Saturday morning high tide. It should barely be in flood stage though, so I’m only expecting very limited issues. Still, avoid the flooded water.

Rain will end between 7 and 9 a.m. Winds will flip to the west, which will remain stiff for the rest of the day. That being said, I expect it to be a dry day, outside of a returning late day or evening rain shower. Therefore, most outdoor plans should be OK, unless you can’t handle a wet ground. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s.

During the evening, we’ll fall into the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows won’t be all that cold, just around 30 in Millville and the mainland and around 32 at the shore, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Sunday will see a strong, northwest wind blow during the morning, sustained 15 to 25 mph. That will diminish during the afternoon. A piece of mid-level energy will pass during the morning.