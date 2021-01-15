 Skip to main content
Weather: Windy weekend ahead, with some rain and coastal flooding
Atlantic City Sunset from Ventnor

A cloudy sunset is seen through the marshes of Ventnor toward the Atlantic City skyline. Dec. 30, 2020. 

 Joe Martucci

The dry weather we’ve enjoyed since Jan. 4 is on the way out.

In comes a more active pattern from Friday night through Tuesday, though it will have more bark than bite. The wind will blow, but we won’t have much rain or snow to show for it.

Temperatures on Friday morning will be above average for this time of the year. For the mainland, that means lows around 32 degrees. For Brigantine and the shore, it’ll be in the upper 30s.

We’ll actually be caught in the “saddle point” directly in the middle of two low-pressure (west and east) and high-pressure (to our north and south) systems. This weather oddity doesn’t mean anything special to our forecast, it’s just fun to point out.

Saddle Point January 15

The forecast from the regional Canadian model for 1 a.m. Friday shows South Jersey in between a low pressure system to the west and east, and a high pressure system to the north and south. 

Friday morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds. Winds will change from the southwest to the southeast. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s just about everywhere, with a damper feel in the air.

After dark, the southeast winds will help produce pockets of drizzle. However, it won’t be everywhere and if you’re dry, it’ll be a good evening for a stroll along a boardwalk or even outdoor dining.

We’re still looking at an overnight start time for the rain, likely between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Rain will be spotty until a cold front passes, which will bring steady rain for the early Saturday morning hours.

Southeast winds will be elevated as well, sustained 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be up to 40 along the shore.

RGEM for Friday night storm

The regional Canadian weather forecast model for Jan. 15 to Jan. 16. Rounds of rain will move into South Jersey, breaking the streak of 12 days with no precipitation. 

This will bring a round of minor coastal flooding with the Saturday morning high tide. It should barely be in flood stage though, so I’m only expecting very limited issues. Still, avoid the flooded water.

Official Forecast

Rain will end between 7 and 9 a.m. Winds will flip to the west, which will remain stiff for the rest of the day. That being said, I expect it to be a dry day, outside of a returning late day or evening rain shower. Therefore, most outdoor plans should be OK, unless you can’t handle a wet ground. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s.

During the evening, we’ll fall into the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows won’t be all that cold, just around 30 in Millville and the mainland and around 32 at the shore, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Sunday will see a strong, northwest wind blow during the morning, sustained 15 to 25 mph. That will diminish during the afternoon. A piece of mid-level energy will pass during the morning.

While, in these set-ups, most of the snow showers stay confined to the western side of the Appalachian Mountains, one or two will usually sneak through the mountain peaks and make their way toward the coast. Whether or not South Jersey will be it’s landing spot will not be known until Sunday itself. I’d just bank on a windy day with sun and clouds and if you see a snow shower, it’ll be a snow globe appearance for a couple of minutes.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-40s where we can still have a few snow showers.

