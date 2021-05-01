Weather: Winds weaken, but stay gusty Saturday, 80s for highs return next week

A surge of warm air from aloft will move in Sunday, and this will trickle down to the surface.

It’ll definitely feel like summer is around the corner. Highs will be in the low 80s for Cape May Court House and the mainland spots.

Meanwhile, Stone Harbor and the shore will be in the mid-70s as a cooling sea breeze moves in. Winds finally will calm down, so you won’t have your hair blowing around.

Sunday evening will be great for outdoor dining to cap off the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the hours around sunset under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be at or just below 60, good to leave the windows.

Monday and Tuesday will be nearly identical to each other. The mornings and middays will be dry. During the afternoons and into the evenings, spotty showers and storms will be around. Both days will have southwesterly winds. Neither will be be washouts, but keep your outdoor activities close to the a.m. hours.