Weather: Winds weaken, but stay gusty Saturday, 80s for highs return next week

After Friday’s screaming windy day, Saturday will be more of the typical breezy day we usually see.
The weekend will be dry, highlighted by a Sunday that will be around 80 on the mainland. More mainland 80s will be expected next week, too.
Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph for most of Saturday, with gusts up to 30 mph. Compare that to Friday, when sustained winds were 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching well into the 50s.
Garbage cans will still fly down the street Saturday. However, the damaging wind and power outage threat will be gone.
Temperatures will start out more seasonable for the first day of May, with upper 40s for morning lows.
Temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Again, that’s seasonable, but also the first time highs have been this low since Monday.
Overall, as long as the wind won’t impact your outdoor plans, everything should be fine. It’ll be comfortable, especially in the direct sunlight.
Carry a light jacket or sweatshirt for the evening, and you will be fine.
Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s. A small rainmaker will pass to the north overnight. So, we’ll be dry, but we’ll have heat-trapping clouds around, keeping low temperatures in the low 50s.
A surge of warm air from aloft will move in Sunday, and this will trickle down to the surface.
It’ll definitely feel like summer is around the corner. Highs will be in the low 80s for Cape May Court House and the mainland spots.
Meanwhile, Stone Harbor and the shore will be in the mid-70s as a cooling sea breeze moves in. Winds finally will calm down, so you won’t have your hair blowing around.
Sunday evening will be great for outdoor dining to cap off the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the hours around sunset under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be at or just below 60, good to leave the windows.
Monday and Tuesday will be nearly identical to each other. The mornings and middays will be dry. During the afternoons and into the evenings, spotty showers and storms will be around. Both days will have southwesterly winds. Neither will be be washouts, but keep your outdoor activities close to the a.m. hours.
The one difference will be the temperatures. Highs on Monday will be warm, in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday will be straight-up summerlike. Upper 80s will be the case for most of the mainland. When you factor in the dew points, the heat index should top 90, a first for the year. I believe winds will be more southerly than westerly, so the sea breeze will kick in, keeping the shore in the upper 70s.
Still, we could have another beach day on our hands.
Looking ahead to the rest of the month, the Climate Prediction Center says it’s more than likely that the average May temperature will be above normal (55%), compared to 33% for near normal and 15% for below normal.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny. A shower will not be ruled out at night.
Increasing sun
A mix of clouds and sun with a few p.m. showers around. Windy from the southwest.
Hot and a bit humid. A p.m. storm will be around, possible severe.
Spotty showers and storms, but it will not be a washout
Partly sunny
Watching for a coastal storm
