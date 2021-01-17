Weather: Winds continue Sunday, train of moisture-starved systems to pass this week

Sunday will be windy as the sunshine continues. Looking at the week ahead, a train of weak low-pressure systems will pass through. However, these storms will have more bark than bite.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be around 30 degrees on the mainland and near 32 at the shore. Both will be above average for this time of year. However, factor in the strong, west-northwesterly wind and it’ll feel like around 20. Nothing unusual for January, but compared to the past couple of days, it will feel cold.

As we go through the day, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s. If you’re in the sun and you’re not in the wind, it’ll feel quite nice. Though, that may be asking for a lot.

Sunday evening will fall through the 40s into the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. The winds will stay elevated, which will continue to mix in the relatively milder daytime heat. Therefore, overnight lows will not be that cold — upper 20s inland and mid-30s at the shore. However, factor in the wind and Monday will be a chilly January morning.

