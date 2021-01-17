 Skip to main content
Weather: Winds continue Sunday, train of moisture-starved systems to pass this week
top story

Weather: Winds continue Sunday, train of moisture-starved systems to pass this week

Windy day in South Jersey
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Sunday will be windy as the sunshine continues. Looking at the week ahead, a train of weak low-pressure systems will pass through. However, these storms will have more bark than bite.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be around 30 degrees on the mainland and near 32 at the shore. Both will be above average for this time of year. However, factor in the strong, west-northwesterly wind and it’ll feel like around 20. Nothing unusual for January, but compared to the past couple of days, it will feel cold.

As we go through the day, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s. If you’re in the sun and you’re not in the wind, it’ll feel quite nice. Though, that may be asking for a lot.

Sunday evening will fall through the 40s into the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. The winds will stay elevated, which will continue to mix in the relatively milder daytime heat. Therefore, overnight lows will not be that cold — upper 20s inland and mid-30s at the shore. However, factor in the wind and Monday will be a chilly January morning.

Sunday winds

Sustained winds from Sunday 7 a.m. to Monday 1 a.m., according to the North America Model. 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will see early sun give way to clouds as the wind continues to blow from the west-northwest. The first in our parade of weak, moisture-starved systems will move through. Coming from the very dry and cold Upper Midwest, there will be little more than a flurry late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s everywhere. Monday night will be typical for January, falling to around 25 inland and around 32 at the shore.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. A weaker west-northwest wind will blow, so it won’t be as uncomfortable. Highs will be cooler, though, sitting in the seasonable low to mid-40s. All outdoor activities and work will be fine as long as you bundle up.

The second moisture-starved system will scoot by Tuesday night. Again, maybe we get a flurry. However, all you will notice are the clouds blocking out the moon. The sun should be shining again Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week, as winds turn due north. Still, we’re only talking about highs near 40 degrees. There’s very cold air around. However, it passes too fast for it to really work itself into the region.

The end-of-the-week forecast is a little murky. A strong low-pressure system will move out of the Southern Plains, while a weak, Alberta Clipper system will move in from the Great Lakes.

How the two interact will determine the weather for this period. As of now, I expect a dry forecast. However, for you snow lovers, there is a source of cold air available if that southern storm tracks north.

