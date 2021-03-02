Weather: Wind chills as low as 10 as one-day polar plunge occurs Tuesday

In the summer, we say it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. Well, in March we say it’s not the cold, it’s the wind.
It’ll be a hat, jacket, gloves, scarf and hand warmers morning in the region. Air temperatures will be in the mid-20s, which is only a little below average.
However, factor in northwest winds sustained 15 to 25 mph and it’ll feel like 10 when the sun rises Tuesday.
An arctic high pressure will fill into the region during the day. That will weaken the wind, but also keep the thermometer low. Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the mid- to upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average. Wind chills will be in the teens well into the morning and then sit in the 20s later in the day.
Moving into Tuesday evening, temperatures won’t budge downward too much.
Warmer air will work in aloft, which will trickle down to the surface. So, temperatures will only fall through the 30s for most of the night. Wednesday morning lows will be around 32 in Margate and the shore. Mullica Township and inland spots will be in the upper 20s.
Winds will be from the southwest Wednesday. Aided by plenty of fairly strong early March sun, high temperatures will soar in to the low 50s, right on the upper end of seasonable.
All outdoor work and activities will be great. Enjoy.
Wednesday night will be spot-on seasonable for early climatological spring. A cold front will pass overnight. No rain or snow will be with it, though winds will change back to the northwest, and the thermometer will go back down.
We’ll be slipping and sliding through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Come Thursday morning, a winter coat will be all you need out the door.
Expect readings around 30 on the mainland, with mid-30s along the shoreline.
Thursday and Friday will then see-saw back down to wintry levels. Clouds Thursday morning will give way to sun and highs in the upper 40s. Friday will have us drenched in sunshine. However, highs will only top out in the low 40s.
A storm system will rumble through the Deep South on Saturday. You know how the drill goes. The storm usually climbs up the coast and boom, there’s your nor’easter.
Not so fast this time — high pressure will leap into the Mid-Atlantic and throw its shield of dry air up just in time to lead to a dry weekend.
In fact, this will be the case through at the least the middle of next week. Storms will roll through the South, but go harmlessly out to sea for us, with new high pressure systems taking over.
In fact, I don’t really see any rain or snow threats until at least March 10.
