Weather: Wind chills as low as 10 as one-day polar plunge occurs Tuesday

All outdoor work and activities will be great. Enjoy.

Wednesday night will be spot-on seasonable for early climatological spring. A cold front will pass overnight. No rain or snow will be with it, though winds will change back to the northwest, and the thermometer will go back down.

We’ll be slipping and sliding through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Come Thursday morning, a winter coat will be all you need out the door.

Expect readings around 30 on the mainland, with mid-30s along the shoreline.

Thursday and Friday will then see-saw back down to wintry levels. Clouds Thursday morning will give way to sun and highs in the upper 40s. Friday will have us drenched in sunshine. However, highs will only top out in the low 40s.

A storm system will rumble through the Deep South on Saturday. You know how the drill goes. The storm usually climbs up the coast and boom, there’s your nor’easter.

Not so fast this time — high pressure will leap into the Mid-Atlantic and throw its shield of dry air up just in time to lead to a dry weekend.