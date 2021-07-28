Weather: Wildfire smoke continues, but three rounds of rain will try to wash it away

Throughout the evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and 70s. Outdoor dining or a free concert in town could be alright. After midnight, the activity will die down. We’ll stay under a cloudy sky, and it’ll turn muggier. Overnight lows will sit on either side of 70 degrees.

A bigger push of wildfire smoke likely comes in Thursday morning. However, Thursday will be fairly cloudy with one, if not two, rounds of showers and storms.

The first one will be with that mesoscale convective system I’ve been talking about over the past couple of columns. Somewhere in the Mid-Atlantic shore area will see rain and possibly damaging winds from 4 to 10 a.m. However, “where” is the question. I’d just be vigilant for rain and plan as if you see a few hours of wet weather in that window.

The likeliest dry part of the day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try to focus your outdoor plans there. Highs will be cooler, in the low to mid-80s.

From 2 to 10 p.m., rounds of showers and storms will pass by as another cold front slashes through. Some of this will depend on what happens in the morning. Either way, rain will be likely. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

Even during this time, it will be dry for a few hours, so we’re far from a washout.