Weather: Wildfire smoke continues, but three rounds of rain will try to wash it away
Weather: Wildfire smoke continues, but three rounds of rain will try to wash it away

Hazy Sunshine Smoke

Despite only a few clouds, the sky is gray in South Jersey Monday, as smoke from the Western wildfires reaches the East Coast. Sept. 14, 2020

 Joe Martucci

While clouds will build in Wednesday, the sunshine that we will see will come with a muted bluish-gray sky, not a bright blue one, as wildfire smoke continues to blow overhead. Three rounds of rain will try to knock it out between Wednesday and Thursday, with severe weather possible.

We’ll kick off Wednesday with that muted, partly sunny sky. Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees, a little higher along the shore, nothing unusual for this time of year.

The weather players for the day will be a slow-moving cold front that will drag across the state and a weak area of low pressure that develops in Maryland. This will focus shower and storm development.

From noon through about 10 p.m., the risk for a shower or storm will be there. However, there are some caveats that should let you breathe easier in case you have outdoor plans.

First is that storm coverage should be isolated. The atmosphere is relatively dry, so we don’t have much moisture to work with. Plus, the wildfire smoke is, well, dry, and that also plays a role as it passes through.

Second is that no severe weather is expected. These will be run-of-the-mill storms, when there is thunder.

Forecasted radar

The computer model forecast precipitation type for Wednesday, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS, American) model. 

Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the low 90s along the Garden State Parkway corridor, upper 80s well inland and mid-80s at the shore. As long as Atlantic City International Airport stays above 90 degrees, we will have our fourth heat wave of 2021 (three or more days of 90-degree or greater heat).

Throughout the evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and 70s. Outdoor dining or a free concert in town could be alright. After midnight, the activity will die down. We’ll stay under a cloudy sky, and it’ll turn muggier. Overnight lows will sit on either side of 70 degrees.

A bigger push of wildfire smoke likely comes in Thursday morning. However, Thursday will be fairly cloudy with one, if not two, rounds of showers and storms.

The first one will be with that mesoscale convective system I’ve been talking about over the past couple of columns. Somewhere in the Mid-Atlantic shore area will see rain and possibly damaging winds from 4 to 10 a.m. However, “where” is the question. I’d just be vigilant for rain and plan as if you see a few hours of wet weather in that window.

The likeliest dry part of the day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try to focus your outdoor plans there. Highs will be cooler, in the low to mid-80s.

From 2 to 10 p.m., rounds of showers and storms will pass by as another cold front slashes through. Some of this will depend on what happens in the morning. Either way, rain will be likely. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

Even during this time, it will be dry for a few hours, so we’re far from a washout.

We’ll temporarily dry out Thursday night. Then, from 4 to 9 a.m., a few more showers will be possible, as the last of the train of cold fronts passes. Friday morning lows will again sit around 70 degrees.

Dew points and streamines

The forecast dew points, and wind streamlines for Friday into Sunday according to the GFS model. Dew points may fall to their lowest levels of the summer so far Saturday. 

From there, the coolest and driest airmass of the summer will arrive in time for most of Friday and Saturday. It’ll feel like Locals’ Summer September, rather than the high season. Dew points will fall into the refreshing 50s, and even the dry 40s in spots Saturday. The sun will be bright, and the temperatures will be pleasant.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
