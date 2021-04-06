Weather: Wildfire conditions likely Tuesday with dry air, how long will it last?

The potential for wildfire spread remained high going into Tuesday, with the same conditions producing that nice, warm and dry air also responsible for the hazards.

This will continue for most of the week, and it looks like a damp weekend ahead.

Tuesday morning will start partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. The sky will brighten up into the day as we say goodbye to a storm system that will have limped by with barely a rain shower overnight.

We’ll be a tinder box Tuesday. Make sure to limit burning and extinguish all flames completely. A drying, still- breezy northwest wind will be around, and relative humidity levels will drop into the 20% to 30% range just about everywhere except the immediate bay and seashores.

’Tis the season for wildfires, and these cautions are something we should remember until the muggies work in during June.

Minus the wildfire risk, it will be a lovely day again. With a mostly sunny sky, we’ll get to around 70 on the mainland, with the shore getting to the mid-60s midday before falling into the 50s.

It’ll be a fairly comfortable evening to be out. Like Monday evening, cloud cover will work in as we slide through the 50s.

