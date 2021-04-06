 Skip to main content
Weather: Wildfire conditions likely Tuesday with dry air, how long will it last?
Weather: Wildfire conditions likely Tuesday with dry air, how long will it last?

Wharton State Forest Fire

In an undated previous photo, the state Forest Fire Service is fighting a wildfire in southern Burlington County near Batsto Village.

 Joe Martucci

The potential for wildfire spread remained high going into Tuesday, with the same conditions producing that nice, warm and dry air also responsible for the hazards.

This will continue for most of the week, and it looks like a damp weekend ahead.

Tuesday morning will start partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. The sky will brighten up into the day as we say goodbye to a storm system that will have limped by with barely a rain shower overnight.

We’ll be a tinder box Tuesday. Make sure to limit burning and extinguish all flames completely. A drying, still- breezy northwest wind will be around, and relative humidity levels will drop into the 20% to 30% range just about everywhere except the immediate bay and seashores.

’Tis the season for wildfires, and these cautions are something we should remember until the muggies work in during June.

Relative Humidity

Tuesday will be another dry day in South Jersey, with low humidity sparking the enhanced spread of wildfires.

Minus the wildfire risk, it will be a lovely day again. With a mostly sunny sky, we’ll get to around 70 on the mainland, with the shore getting to the mid-60s midday before falling into the 50s.

It’ll be a fairly comfortable evening to be out. Like Monday evening, cloud cover will work in as we slide through the 50s.

After 2 a.m., and lasting to about noon, areas of spotty showers will pass through the area. Most of us will dodge them. Not only will the dry air from Tuesday evaporate the rain, but it will not be all that widespread to begin with. Therefore, outdoor activities will be good, unless it’s very sensitive to rain falling.

Mornings lows Wednesday will be in the 40s, rising into the mid-60s inland and around 60 at the shore as we turn mostly sunny for the afternoon.

Forecast Radar

The forecast radar for Tuesday night, according to the North American Model (NAM, American) 

Wednesday night will be quiet, with no rain to speak of. Expect 50s for evening temperatures, falling into the 40s for lows.

Thursday will be a copy and paste of Monday and Tuesday. You can expect plenty of sun, a degree of crispness to the air and highs in the 60s. Considering the ups and downs that April weather can bring, we’re being very consistent.

That is, until the weekend. A series of low-pressure systems will move from the Northern Plains in the Northeast. One will pass Friday, another Saturday and a last one on Sunday.

These systems will have more bark than bite, though. Given the dry air still around, and high pressure just offshore then, Friday should be much more dry than not, with just a mostly cloudy sky and very spotty showers.

I’m going with just drizzle and clouds for Saturday with the second system. The third time will be the charm Sunday. That storm system should carry periods of rain with it, but I still don’t expect it to be a washout.

Temperatures will be cooler during the weekend, falling back to seasonable levels. That will be mean generally 55 to 60 degrees highs for us.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

