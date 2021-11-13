Weather whiplash for Saturday as NJ temperatures crash through the weekend

“What goes up, must go down”

That works for gravity, and it will work for the thermometer this weekend. After warm air continues into Saturday morning, temperatures will crash back down to reality for mid-November, and beyond that, as we go deeper into the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start out in the mid-40s for Richland and the inland spots. Meanwhile, Stone Harbor and the shore will be in the low 50s. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine.

As the day wears on, though, clouds will build in. A piece of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere that creates rising motion, will swing through midday. Between 1 to 6 p.m., a 30- to 90-minute line of rain will move through New Jersey. For our region, it’s not a guarantee that we will even see rain, especially if you are in Cape May County (thank you, Cape May Bubble). However, if you do get this brief shot of rain, expect between 0.10 to 0.25 inches, highest north of the White Horse Pike.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest during this time, sustained at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts in the 30s will be likely, tapping into a vast pool of cool air from the Arctic. You’ll likely be sitting at 60 to 65 degrees at 1 p.m., only to be in the upper 40s by 4 p.m. If you’re going to be out all day, bring the cold-weather clothes with you.

