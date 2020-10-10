Weather: When will the remnants of Delta move in?

After a cloudy Saturday, we’ll be teased with a cloudy but mostly dry Sunday.

However, rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta will finally move in late in the day Sunday and won’t leave until Tuesday.

Temperatures will be at or around 60 for much of the mainland. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the mid-60s. It’s a morning more for June than October, and actually comfortable to be out and about.

The weather story for the day, and the days to come, will be what happens with the remnants of Delta.

I’ve had a change in thinking in regard to the second half. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Sunday, and there won’t be a washout.

Otherwise, here’s what to expect over the next couple of days.

Rain

A shower will begin as early as 1 p.m. However, most of the showers won’t start until 3 to 5 p.m. So you won’t have a washout. The rain will be light and scattered for the rest of the day. After about midnight or so, it will be a steady, heavy rain.

This rain will continue right through Monday. Expect a washout. The rain will turn to showers between 5 and 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., expect spotty showers all throughout the night.