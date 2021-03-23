Weather: Weekly turns warmer and wetter, eying 70s for end of the week

Tuesday will play out similarly to Monday with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures more mild as you make your way well inland. Then, expect a mostly dry Wednesday before unsettled, but warm weather returns from late Wednesday into the end of the week.
There will be some areas of fog for the first couple of hours of Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the mid-30s on the mainland and in the low 40s at the shore — all fairly seasonable for this time of the year.
Like Monday, a gentle east wind will lead to a gradient in temperatures. All of them will be comfortable, but places like Hamilton Township or Vineland should be in the mid-60s, while the Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 60.
Atlantic City and the shore, with that onshore wind, will be in the 50s.
Tuesday evening we will see areas of fog develop shortly after dark. Fog may be dense at times. If you don’t have fog, clouds will slowly be thickening. Temperatures will slide through the 50s and 40s gradually.
It’ll be a nice night to go for a walk or leave the windows open for a little bit. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s everywhere.
Fog should end by 8 a.m. Otherwise, expect a mostly dry, but mostly cloudy Wednesday. Highs will generally be 55 to 60 degrees with that onshore wind (southeast) blowing again at 10 to 15 mph.
Most outdoor plans will be OK, especially if you focus it to the morning. In terms of rain, a shower is not ruled out during the morning. However, between 2 and 4 p.m., I believe there will scattered showers at the shore, with lesser coverage as you work your way inland.
This will continue into the evening, so carry the umbrella if you’re going to be out and about. After midnight, a warm front, the first of several this week, will lift through, ending the rain very early Thursday. Overnight lows will only be in the upper 40s, about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.
After that first warm front, temperatures will hop up Thursday. Expect a good amount of clouds for the day. However, it will be spring fever all around. A balmy-for-March morning will provide a high floor for temperatures to work off of, highs will get into the upper 60s for the mainland. Even the shore should get to 60 degrees, though that may be midday, before dropping with a sea breeze in the afternoon.
Another warm front will lift early Friday. Before it does, though, a shower or two will be around for the evening. A strong southwest wind will keep lows just above 50. It’ll be a comfortable night to leave the windows open when it’s dry.
A third warm front will pass Friday morning. We’ll squarely be in the warm sector, as a strong southwest wind blows. Even with a mostly cloudy sky, we should get to around 70 for Egg Harbor Township and the mainland, with mid-60s in Longport and the shore.
However, if we break for more sun, a place like Vineland could hit a summery 80 degrees.
Look for a shower during the afternoon.
