Weather: Weekly turns warmer and wetter, eying 70s for end of the week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most outdoor plans will be OK, especially if you focus it to the morning. In terms of rain, a shower is not ruled out during the morning. However, between 2 and 4 p.m., I believe there will scattered showers at the shore, with lesser coverage as you work your way inland.

This will continue into the evening, so carry the umbrella if you’re going to be out and about. After midnight, a warm front, the first of several this week, will lift through, ending the rain very early Thursday. Overnight lows will only be in the upper 40s, about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci featured in New Yorker magazine Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at…

After that first warm front, temperatures will hop up Thursday. Expect a good amount of clouds for the day. However, it will be spring fever all around. A balmy-for-March morning will provide a high floor for temperatures to work off of, highs will get into the upper 60s for the mainland. Even the shore should get to 60 degrees, though that may be midday, before dropping with a sea breeze in the afternoon.

Another warm front will lift early Friday. Before it does, though, a shower or two will be around for the evening. A strong southwest wind will keep lows just above 50. It’ll be a comfortable night to leave the windows open when it’s dry.