Weather: Weekend warms up, stays mostly dry, 100 heat index comes next week

The weekend will be mostly dry, but mostly humid as well. Temperatures will increase this weekend, with relief at the beaches. Westerly winds next week will make the sand sizzle almost as much as the mainland, with our first 100+ heat index of the year likely.

A few areas of fog will be possible Saturday morning. However, it should break for sunshine and from there, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll start out near 70.

Winds will blow from the south during the day, tapping into the tropical air. Highs will be around 85 inland, with near 80 readings at the shore. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will be in the upper 60s, “feelin’ it” as I call it. If you will be at the shore, enjoy! Just know there will be an elevated risk of rip currents.

There will be an isolated thunderstorm from 2 to 9 p.m. for places west of a line from Shamong to Millville to Fortescue. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans though.

Fog will develop quickly after dark Saturday evening along the shore as the marine layer of air works in. This will then spread inland. Give yourself extra time traveling at night, as visibility will be under a half mile in spots.

Temperatures will quickly fall through the 70s. Then, we’ll hover around 70 for the rest of the night after midnight.