Weather: Weekend warms up, stays mostly dry, 100 heat index comes next week

The weekend will be mostly dry, but mostly humid as well. Temperatures will increase this weekend, with relief at the beaches. Westerly winds next week will make the sand sizzle almost as much as the mainland, with our first 100+ heat index of the year likely.
A few areas of fog will be possible Saturday morning. However, it should break for sunshine and from there, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll start out near 70.
Winds will blow from the south during the day, tapping into the tropical air. Highs will be around 85 inland, with near 80 readings at the shore. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will be in the upper 60s, “feelin’ it” as I call it. If you will be at the shore, enjoy! Just know there will be an elevated risk of rip currents.
There will be an isolated thunderstorm from 2 to 9 p.m. for places west of a line from Shamong to Millville to Fortescue. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans though.
Fog will develop quickly after dark Saturday evening along the shore as the marine layer of air works in. This will then spread inland. Give yourself extra time traveling at night, as visibility will be under a half mile in spots.
Temperatures will quickly fall through the 70s. Then, we’ll hover around 70 for the rest of the night after midnight.
Sunday morning will be soupy and sticky. Plus, we’ll have a side dish of patchy, dense fog that will dissipate by mid-morning from west to east.
After it burns off, temperatures will get hotter and it’ll be a little more humid. Highs will stretch to near 90 for Egg Harbor Township and the mainland, with mid-80s in Ocean City and the shore.
Being by a body of water will be great. If you’re doing outdoor work, it’ll be nicer early in the morning and during the early evening. Highs will stretch to 90 inland, with mid-80s at the shore.
Turning to next week, Monday through Thursday can all be explained in three words: hazy, hot and humid. It is more typical of Jersey summer weather than any other kind of warm conditions.
All three days will start out at or around 70 degrees. As we go into the afternoon, inland highs will be 90 to 93 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-80s Monday, as a sea breeze sets up. However, winds will turn westerly around the clockwise spinning high-pressure system well out to sea. It should pin back that ocean air, making highs Tuesday and Wednesday around a sizzling 90.
Factor in the dew points, and you’ll get a peak heat index of 100 Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heat advisories may be issued for the mainland next week. Regardless of the hazards being issued by the National Weather Service, make sure to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you are outside, be outside before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Carry water, and make sure your pets stay cool and off the blacktop.
In terms of rain, Monday and Tuesday will likely be dry. I can’t completely rule out a shower or storm north of the White Horse Pike, closer to a stationary front located in the northern half of the state. I’ll visit that in closer detail in the days to come.
The front will sag far enough south where I expect spotty p.m. thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. When it rains, it will pour. Flooding rains will be possible with this.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny, with an inland storm possible 2 - 9 p.m. Fog develops quickly after dark at the shore, moving inland.
Early fog gives way to a sunny sky, which mixes with p.m. clouds. Hot and humid.
Mostly sunny and muggy. Hot.
Plenty of sun. Hazy, hot and humid.
Mostly sunny with spotty p.m. storms. Still hot and humid.
Spotty p.m. storms, but mostly dry. Sultry.
Potentially stormy, as a cold front moves through.
