WEATHER: Weekend goes from sunny to rainy, with a round of coastal flooding

It will feel more like November this weekend, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s and overnights in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will greet the start the weekend, but we'll finish on a wet and windy note Sunday, which also comes with a round of coastal flooding.

Our two and half days of rain are in the rearview mirror. It was a good drink of water for us and, on parts of the Maurice and Cohansey River, enough for flooding at times. Upper Deerfield takes the top spot at 3.32 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service. That was following by Greenwich at 2.96. Atlantic City saw 2.06. Generally, everywhere was above 2 inches, save for a few parts of Long Beach Island and Upper Cape May County.

No rain for Saturday, in fact, there will barely be a cloudy in the sky. Sunshine will be the name of the game for the day, as a high pressure system moves in from the west. It'll be a perfect day for fall activities, or an outdoor project, just bring the extra layer. Highs will be in the mid-50s.