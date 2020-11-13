WEATHER: Weekend goes from sunny to rainy, with a round of coastal flooding

It will feel more like November this weekend, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s and overnights in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will greet the start the weekend, but we'll finish on a wet and windy note Sunday, which also comes with a round of coastal flooding.
Our two and half days of rain are in the rearview mirror. It was a good drink of water for us and, on parts of the Maurice and Cohansey River, enough for flooding at times. Upper Deerfield takes the top spot at 3.32 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service. That was following by Greenwich at 2.96. Atlantic City saw 2.06. Generally, everywhere was above 2 inches, save for a few parts of Long Beach Island and Upper Cape May County.
No rain for Saturday, in fact, there will barely be a cloudy in the sky. Sunshine will be the name of the game for the day, as a high pressure system moves in from the west. It'll be a perfect day for fall activities, or an outdoor project, just bring the extra layer. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Saturday evening will be typical for this time of the year. We'll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening. A southeast wind will blow the mild ocean water onto land, leaving Avalon and the shore in the upper 40s. The further inland you go, the more than you will lose that warming, marine air. It'll be in the upper 30s for most of the mainland. Technically, the growing season has not ended in Cape May and Cumberland counties and in the Pine Barrens, frost will be possible, with lows around 32.
The southeast wind will kick up during the morning. Coupled with the new moon, which brings astronomically higher tides, a round of coastal flooding will be likely for the morning high tide. This will be minor flood stage. Expect anywhere from one to three hours of time where the area is in flood stage. Move your cars if you need to and don't drive through the flooded waters. The wake from your car going through can wash onto someone's porch, which we all wouldn't like.
By the afternoon, winds will turn to the southwest as a low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes states and into Eastern Canada. We'll warm nicely, with 60s for all places. There is a change to the forecast rain forecast, though, as rain looks to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m. now, earlier than previous columns but still enough for you to get your Sunday plans in. Rain will fall for a few hours, ending 8 to 10 p.m. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, not enough for flooding issues.
Winds will turn to the northwest after the front. We won't notice the cool down much Sunday night. However, Monday will be back to seasonable temperatures, aided by sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
