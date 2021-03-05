Weather: Weekend feels like January as highs stay in the 30s, big warm up coming

It’s a throwback to January this weekend as northwesterly winds pump in very cold — for March — air. High temperatures wikk stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s through the weekend.

However, there will be plenty of sun, and our strongest taste of spring will come next week.

High pressure will continue to fill in from the west Friday. However, we still have a strong low-pressure system in Atlantic Canada, the same one that brought rain on Monday. In between the two, we’ll be right in the middle of a strong air pressure difference, leading to a brisk northwesterly winds.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph during the day, highest along the shore. Wind gusts will be in the 30s. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s everywhere, feeling like the teens with the wind. So you’ll need the winter coat, hat and gloves if you’ll be outside for more than a couple of minutes.

Winds will remain elevated Friday night. While there is still daylight past 6 p.m. now, it won’t be the most comfortable time to enjoy the evening out and about.

Temperatures will slide through the 30s under a clear sky. Overnight, Buena and mainland spots will be in the mid-20s for lows. Brigantine and the shore will be around 30. However, with the winds, most of the night will feel like 15 to 25 degrees.