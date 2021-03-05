Weather: Weekend feels like January as highs stay in the 30s, big warm up coming

It’s a throwback to January this weekend as northwesterly winds pump in very cold — for March — air. High temperatures wikk stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s through the weekend.
However, there will be plenty of sun, and our strongest taste of spring will come next week.
High pressure will continue to fill in from the west Friday. However, we still have a strong low-pressure system in Atlantic Canada, the same one that brought rain on Monday. In between the two, we’ll be right in the middle of a strong air pressure difference, leading to a brisk northwesterly winds.
Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph during the day, highest along the shore. Wind gusts will be in the 30s. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s everywhere, feeling like the teens with the wind. So you’ll need the winter coat, hat and gloves if you’ll be outside for more than a couple of minutes.
Winds will remain elevated Friday night. While there is still daylight past 6 p.m. now, it won’t be the most comfortable time to enjoy the evening out and about.
Temperatures will slide through the 30s under a clear sky. Overnight, Buena and mainland spots will be in the mid-20s for lows. Brigantine and the shore will be around 30. However, with the winds, most of the night will feel like 15 to 25 degrees.
Once that stationary low-pressure system moves away, high pressure will fill in more. That will keep the sunshine plentiful and weaken the pressure gradient, so winds will be lighter from the northwest here. With the core of the arctic high pressure closer to us, though, it will still remain cold.
Temperatures will stay 10 degrees below average in the upper 30s. At least this time, though, it won’t feel all that cold in the stronger March wind, since the winds won’t bite at our skin.
Saturday evening will be similar to the past couple of nights. It will be a clear sky, with dry air. That will allow for temperatures to fall to January levels. So, it will be 30s during the evening and 20s as we begin Sunday morning. If you’re going to religious services early Sunday, keep the jacket and warm socks around.
Sunday will be a copy of Saturday. A mostly sunny sky will drench us in sunshine. Light winds will mean when you are out in the sun, it won’t feel like the actual high temperatures, which will be in the upper 30s again. No precipitation will be anywhere near us.
We will break free of our winter spell Monday. Temperatures will bounce up to seasonable levels, upper 40s, for highs.
Lastly, if you’re looking for a taste of spring, wait for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will sit offshore midweek, pumping up warm, southwest winds. Couple that with sun and we’re talking 60s for highs well inland, with 50s along and east of the Garden State Parkway.
