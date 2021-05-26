Weather: Wednesday may break record highs, with strong storms possible

The summer sizzle is back. Wednesday will bring the potential for record high temperatures, with a side dish of much-needed late day rain. We will stay hot for Thursday and then slide into Memorial Day Weekend. Some rain, a breeze and coastal flooding from the king tide will be expected.
Wednesday morning will start out in the low to mid-60s, way above average for this time of the year with a mostly cloudy sky. We have our full Flower Supermoon, which also will be a partial lunar eclipse. Look toward the western horizon around sunrise, if you can see the moon in a clearing between the clouds it should appear larger due to it being a supermoon, and dimmer, due to the Earth casting a shadow on it.
From there, temperatures shoot right up. For inland areas, high temperatures will be in the low 90s. The record high at Atlantic City International Airport is 93 degrees, set in 1965. In Millville, the record is 91 set back in 1991. Both have a realistic shot of coming down. At the shore, we’ll get a cooler, south wind. Therefore, highs will “only” top out in the low 80s, but it’ll still feel plenty summery out.
A cold front will rumble in during the evening. The likelihood for rain has gone up, with the potential for a thunderstorm starting after 4 to 7 p.m. While I think the majority of the storms will fizzle out before coming here, some of you could get a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Damaging winds will not be ruled out along with a very small risk for a tornado.
A shower or storm has the potential to be around until about 2 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be a warm night with the evening staying in the 80s and 70s. Then, drier air will rush in as the cold front passes. We’ll be 65 to 70 for Thursday morning’s low, though it will feel less sticky then Wednesday.
Thursday will then be nearly as hot but much less humid. The sun heats up a drier atmosphere quicker than a humid one. So, back up to near 90 we go for the inland spots, with plenty of sun. The winds should be northwest around 10 mph. I believe that will be enough to keep the shore nearly as warm, away from the cooling sea breeze. However, I may tweak the forecast in the next column. Either way, it’ll be a good beach day.
If you’re making a really long weekend of the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll be in for a treat Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s through midnight. Overnight lows, will be in the low 60s at the shore, cooler inland.
As far as our Friday to Monday holiday weekend, my thoughts have not changed on the forecast too much. Friday during the day looks dry as clouds will build in. Highs will get to the 70s everywhere, not terrible for the shore.
Saturday will have morning showers. The afternoon will wind up somewhere between mostly dry and 100% dry. It will be chilly, breezy and a bit raw, with highs in the 60s. Minor flood stage will be likely during the high tides, given the king tide Wednesday or Thursday and the onshore flow.
Sunday will be a bit warmer and a bit brighter than Saturday. Monday still looks to be the best beach day, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sun.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. A few thunderstorms after 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which may be strong.
Mostly sunny, not as humid.
Turning cloudier with rain developing 3 to 5 p.m. Coastal flooding possible in the evening.
Cloudy with showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy, with minor stage coastal flooding possible.
Mostly cloudy with just a very spotty shower.
Mostly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds
