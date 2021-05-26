Weather: Wednesday may break record highs, with strong storms possible

A shower or storm has the potential to be around until about 2 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be a warm night with the evening staying in the 80s and 70s. Then, drier air will rush in as the cold front passes. We’ll be 65 to 70 for Thursday morning’s low, though it will feel less sticky then Wednesday.

Thursday will then be nearly as hot but much less humid. The sun heats up a drier atmosphere quicker than a humid one. So, back up to near 90 we go for the inland spots, with plenty of sun. The winds should be northwest around 10 mph. I believe that will be enough to keep the shore nearly as warm, away from the cooling sea breeze. However, I may tweak the forecast in the next column. Either way, it’ll be a good beach day.

If you’re making a really long weekend of the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll be in for a treat Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s through midnight. Overnight lows, will be in the low 60s at the shore, cooler inland.

As far as our Friday to Monday holiday weekend, my thoughts have not changed on the forecast too much. Friday during the day looks dry as clouds will build in. Highs will get to the 70s everywhere, not terrible for the shore.