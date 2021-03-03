Weather: Wednesday climbs above 50 again, but cooling into weekend

For the second week in a row, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be similar to last Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures then will slide back down into a weekend cold snap.
We’ll start off the day fairly seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll be in the upper 20s for morning lows on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-30s. We’ll be greeted by plenty of sunshine yet again.
Unlike Tuesday, when it was nice to look outside but not to be outside, Wednesday will be nice to look outside and be outside enjoying the mild air. Winds will be from the west-southwest to start, switching to the northwest with time. Either way, with a bit of a ridge of high pressure moving in, we’ll still be able to reach the low to mid-50s for highs. Given that it’s early March, that’s only slightly above average for this time of year.
Wednesday evening will fall through the 50s and into the 40s. A cold front will pass overnight, likely around midnight. That won’t bring any rain our way, but it will add some cloud cover to the picture and continue to blow in northerly winds. As a result, while Wednesday was much warmer than Tuesday, Wednesday night’s lows will be similar to Tuesday night’s.
A large low-pressure system, responsible for Monday’s rain, will sit in Eastern Canada, and it’s not budging. That means northerly winds will continue around the counterclockwise spinning system, keeping temperatures cooler for Thursday and Friday.
Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a little gusty during the day, especially Friday, which will see top speeds around 30 mph from the northwest. Thursday’s highs will be quite seasonable, in the mid- to upper 40s. Meanwhile, those cold winds will finally show results Friday. Highs will be around 40, feeling like 25-32 degrees for most of the day.
The core of the cold air will arrive from the northwest over the weekend, though. However, it will wage war with the strong early March sun. As a result, I’m thinking it’ll be one of those weekends where you’ll need the winter coat. However, the sun will make your car or place pretty comfortable without the heat. Highs will sit around 40 degrees again.
Looking ahead, I still don’t see any precipitation until Wednesday, March 10 or even Thursday, March 11. That would be a nine- or 10-day dry streak.
Between 1970 and 2019, South Jersey has seen its largest amount of warming during the winter…
Finally, if you are enjoying the warm weather outside or in your sunroom, I invite you to tune into the latest Something in the Air podcast, which will come out Wednesday afternoon.
Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist (and birthday buddy) joins the show to talk about one of the wettest Februarys on record.
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with…
