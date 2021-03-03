Weather: Wednesday climbs above 50 again, but cooling into weekend

For the second week in a row, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be similar to last Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures then will slide back down into a weekend cold snap.

We’ll start off the day fairly seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll be in the upper 20s for morning lows on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-30s. We’ll be greeted by plenty of sunshine yet again.

Unlike Tuesday, when it was nice to look outside but not to be outside, Wednesday will be nice to look outside and be outside enjoying the mild air. Winds will be from the west-southwest to start, switching to the northwest with time. Either way, with a bit of a ridge of high pressure moving in, we’ll still be able to reach the low to mid-50s for highs. Given that it’s early March, that’s only slightly above average for this time of year.

Wednesday evening will fall through the 50s and into the 40s. A cold front will pass overnight, likely around midnight. That won’t bring any rain our way, but it will add some cloud cover to the picture and continue to blow in northerly winds. As a result, while Wednesday was much warmer than Tuesday, Wednesday night’s lows will be similar to Tuesday night’s.