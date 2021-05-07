Weather: Weather stays cool through Mother's Day weekend, with one round of rain

Temperatures will hover 5 degrees below average for our Mother’s Day weekend. Since it’s early May, though, we’ll call it comfortably cool for Mom Friday through Sunday, with one 12-to 18-hour period of showers.

We’ll kick off Friday just like Thursday, chilly enough for a sweatshirt or light jacket to begin the day. We’ll have some sunshine, too, with morning lows in the 45-to-50 degree range.

Throughout the day, we’ll have a southeasterly wind. Despite the southerly component of the wind, it will still blow in cool ocean air, which is sitting between 55 and 60 degrees at time of writing.

Without much afternoon sun, too, high temperatures will fail to rise all that much, peaking in the mid-60s for Mays Landing on the mainland, with low 60s in Atlantic City and the shore. Both of these are about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

A coastal storm well offshore will be responsible for these southeast winds. It will also be responsible for holding back a line of rain to the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border until after dark. Between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday into Saturday, rain will move in from west to east at a snail’s pace. So outdoor dining will be fine; temperatures will be in the 50s, though.