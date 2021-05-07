Weather: Weather stays cool through Mother's Day weekend, with one round of rain

Temperatures will hover 5 degrees below average for our Mother’s Day weekend. Since it’s early May, though, we’ll call it comfortably cool for Mom Friday through Sunday, with one 12-to 18-hour period of showers.
We’ll kick off Friday just like Thursday, chilly enough for a sweatshirt or light jacket to begin the day. We’ll have some sunshine, too, with morning lows in the 45-to-50 degree range.
Throughout the day, we’ll have a southeasterly wind. Despite the southerly component of the wind, it will still blow in cool ocean air, which is sitting between 55 and 60 degrees at time of writing.
Without much afternoon sun, too, high temperatures will fail to rise all that much, peaking in the mid-60s for Mays Landing on the mainland, with low 60s in Atlantic City and the shore. Both of these are about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.
A coastal storm well offshore will be responsible for these southeast winds. It will also be responsible for holding back a line of rain to the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border until after dark. Between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday into Saturday, rain will move in from west to east at a snail’s pace. So outdoor dining will be fine; temperatures will be in the 50s, though.
The rain that does fall will be light, breaking up as it approaches the shore. By 8 a.m., that line of rain will pass offshore, with about 0.1 inches of rain likely, not enough to fully wipe away the green coatings of pollen. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Saturday will then be one of those gloomy, damp, gray days. Perhaps we’re getting it out of the way before Memorial Day weekend, rather than once the summer kicks off.
Tune in to Facebook at 10 a.m. May 8 to learn about “Weather In the Pinelands” with Meteorol…
Expect a cloudy morning, with limited p.m. clearing. While most of the day after 8 a.m. will be dry, a shower will be possible at any point during the afternoon and evening. We’ll top out in the low to mid-60s, as much as 10 degrees below average.
Saturday evening will be in the 50s, and, overnight, we’ll clear out with lows in the mid-40s.
That takes us to Mother’s Day. My thoughts remain the same, actually, even a little more optimistic if you had outdoor plans. We’ll definitely be dry during the morning and midday. Getting the garden ready is very popular on Mother’s Day, and you’ll have good, if slightly cool, weather for that as we’ll be in the 50s for the a.m.
Clouds will build in during the afternoon as a warm front enters the picture. However, we’re still looking dry until at least the night.
The warm front looks to move west from Ohio into the northern part of New Jersey, then lift right up the Garden State Parkway. So enjoy, as highs top out around 65.
Going into next week, cooler than average, but dry weather, looks likely.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Showers and storms, especially 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A mix of sun and clouds
Morning sun, with one to two hours of afternoon rain.
Mostly cloudy with spotty p.m. showers well inland.
Slowly thickening clouds with rain overnight.
Rain showers
Mostly sunny
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.