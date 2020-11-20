Weather: Warming up to a mild November weekend as record cold fades away

Temperatures will go up quickly Friday as high pressure offshore continues to drive a southwesterly warming wind into our area. The warmth will continue into the weekend with some showers to start off Thanksgiving week.

Whether you like the cold or not, it is a more comfortable morning Friday than it was on Thursday. Low temperatures are generally in the 40s everywhere, staying steady from where they were Thursday evening.

Strong southwesterly winds will develop today at about 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s. Warm air continues to pour in from the Gulf of Mexico, sending us into the low to mid-60s for highs Friday. That’s about a dozen degrees above average, quite the flip from Wednesday when we were below average. It will be a fantastic day to be out and about and for any outdoor work.

Temperatures Friday evening will be in the 50s, and you’ll need just a light layer should you go to a high school football game. Overnight, we’ll be in the 40s everywhere.

A little bit of cooler air aloft will work in Saturday. However, it will still be a mild day for late-November standards. We’ll warm back into the 60s everywhere, with a lighter, southwest wind than Friday.

