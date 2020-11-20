Weather: Warming up to a mild November weekend as record cold fades away

Temperatures will go up quickly Friday as high pressure offshore continues to drive a southwesterly warming wind into our area. The warmth will continue into the weekend with some showers to start off Thanksgiving week.
Whether you like the cold or not, it is a more comfortable morning Friday than it was on Thursday. Low temperatures are generally in the 40s everywhere, staying steady from where they were Thursday evening.
Strong southwesterly winds will develop today at about 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s. Warm air continues to pour in from the Gulf of Mexico, sending us into the low to mid-60s for highs Friday. That’s about a dozen degrees above average, quite the flip from Wednesday when we were below average. It will be a fantastic day to be out and about and for any outdoor work.
Temperatures Friday evening will be in the 50s, and you’ll need just a light layer should you go to a high school football game. Overnight, we’ll be in the 40s everywhere.
A little bit of cooler air aloft will work in Saturday. However, it will still be a mild day for late-November standards. We’ll warm back into the 60s everywhere, with a lighter, southwest wind than Friday.
Saturday night will be calm and pretty mild, too. We’ll fall into the 50s during the evening and then bottom out in the 40s again for overnight lows, mildest on the islands.
A warm front will pass to our northwest Sunday morning. There will be showers with this, but to the north. I believe we stay dry during the day. However, when the warm front is close, expect a good deal of low cloud cover. We should see a little more sun in the afternoon.
Expect a good day outdoors Sunday. Outdoor dining will still be pretty comfortable during the day, peaking in the upper 50s to around 60.
A cold front, all part of the same system as the warm front, will sweep in late Sunday night into early Monday. Right now, it looks like rain will be within the 1 to 7 a.m. window, but it shouldn’t rain the whole time. After that, Monday will break for sunshine, as we top out around 60.
Finally, Atlantic City International Airport broke a record low temperature on Thursday. It dropped down to 20 degrees, tying the record.
Records at the airport go back to 1943. Millville also bottom out bottomed out at 20 degrees, tying a record there too. Records in Millville go back to 1947.
