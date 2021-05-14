Weather: Warming up, staying mostly dry into the weekend

The weekend is looking warmer and mostly dry. With highs in the 70s inland and the 60s at the shore. You’ll need to keep the umbrella close by Saturday and Sunday but most of you should not need to use it.

We’re kicking off Friday with high pressure almost directly overhead. The result is another morning with plentiful blue sky. Temperatures will be near 50 at the shore and in the 40s inland.

We did have a few people report to me Thursday morning on Twitter about frost in the Pine Barrens. I won’t say no about it happening again, but since we’ll be warmer Friday morning, I doubt it happens.

Moving into the daytime hours, we’ll see the sun mix with a few fair weather clouds. Nothing colder than partly sunny should be the case. It’ll be perfect for nearly everything outside that you’d want to do in May. Highs will get into the low 70s for Millville and inland spots. Meanwhile, Margate and the shore will top out in the upper 60s on a cooling sea breeze that develops in the afternoon.

You’ll want a light jacket if you’ll be out for long periods Friday evening. We’ll get into the 60s and 50s with a mainly clear sky, the dry air mass allowing for temperatures to go down fairly quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s for most places inland, with low 50s at the shore.