Weather: Warming up, staying mostly dry into the weekend

The weekend is looking warmer and mostly dry. With highs in the 70s inland and the 60s at the shore. You’ll need to keep the umbrella close by Saturday and Sunday but most of you should not need to use it.
We’re kicking off Friday with high pressure almost directly overhead. The result is another morning with plentiful blue sky. Temperatures will be near 50 at the shore and in the 40s inland.
We did have a few people report to me Thursday morning on Twitter about frost in the Pine Barrens. I won’t say no about it happening again, but since we’ll be warmer Friday morning, I doubt it happens.
Moving into the daytime hours, we’ll see the sun mix with a few fair weather clouds. Nothing colder than partly sunny should be the case. It’ll be perfect for nearly everything outside that you’d want to do in May. Highs will get into the low 70s for Millville and inland spots. Meanwhile, Margate and the shore will top out in the upper 60s on a cooling sea breeze that develops in the afternoon.
You’ll want a light jacket if you’ll be out for long periods Friday evening. We’ll get into the 60s and 50s with a mainly clear sky, the dry air mass allowing for temperatures to go down fairly quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s for most places inland, with low 50s at the shore.
Saturday is trending drier, though it wasn’t all that wet to begin with. Similar to Friday, morning sun will mix with fair weather clouds after 11 a.m. I do believe that the inland showers I’ve spoken about for a few days will hold to our west. High pressure will still be so cold, that I believe we’ll be too dry for rain. Highs will climb just a bit higher, with inland mid-70s and near 70 readings at the shore.
Saturday night will see more clouds in the forecast. A shower will be possible from 7 p.m. to midnight. Don’t cancel your BBQ or plans with friends. Most of you will be dry. Temperatures will fall into 50s by midnight.
After midnight, lows will be around 50 for mainland spots, as the shore will sit in the mid-50s, next to the relatively milder ocean.
Sunday still looks to be the same. It’ll be a little cloudier, a bit cooler and wetter, too. All in all though, most outdoor plans are going to work out for you. Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., hit-or-miss showers will be around west of the Garden State Parkway. We’re in the warm season now and while we don’t have enough juicy, unstable air in the atmosphere for thunderstorms, we do for plain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Looking into next week, we’ll have a couple of showers Monday as a stationary front lingers nearby. Other than that, we could have another mostly sunny, mostly dry week ahead.
